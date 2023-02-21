99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Aitkin woman found dead in house fire

The remains of Jacquelyn Willprecht were found inside the burned home.

Aitkin County Squad winter
By Dispatch staff report
February 21, 2023 02:08 PM

AITKIN — A 74-year-old Aitkin woman was found dead by authorities after a house fire Monday, Feb. 20, southeast of Aitkin.

The body of Jacquelyn Willprecht was found among charred debris in a residence in Nordland Township after fire crews were called to a report of a fire at the house at 6:38 p.m. Monday.

The initial report was of a fire on the north side of the home, and crews did not know if anyone was inside. The reporting party said he did not see any fresh tracks in the snow outside and had hollered inside the residence with no response.

The Aitkin Fire Department, Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office and North Memorial Health Ambulance responded to the scene. As units arrived, the home was reportedly fully engulfed by flames, the sheriff’s office reported. A neighboring residence was also evacuated for precaution.

Once the fire was extinguished, responders — including an official with the State Fire Marshal’s Office — began sifting through the debris and found Willprecht’s body.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

