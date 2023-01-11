99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Alzheimer’s disease and dementia caregiver support group to meet

Caregiver support groups offer a safe place to meet other caregivers.

News is highlighted as word on keyboard
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
January 11, 2023 01:06 PM
BRAINERD — The Lakes Area Memory Awareness Advocates and the Alzheimer’s Association will host a caregiver support group meeting 2-3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at The Center, 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd.

Caregiver support groups offer a safe place to meet other caregivers on the journey of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, develop a mutual support system and exchange practical information on caregiving problems and possible solutions.

Visual Arts.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Visual Arts — Jan. 11
The calendar lists art exhibits on display, as well as art workshops and activities.
January 11, 2023 01:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Three age groups are particularly vulnerable to depression - youth, pregnant or post-partum women, and the elderly. Photo illustration
Health
Northern Pines offers suicide prevention, Naloxone training
Free training in Deerwood on Jan. 18, 2023, by Northern Pines Mental Health for those interested in suicide prevention and substance abuse.
January 11, 2023 08:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
"M3GAN" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘M3GAN’ takes BFFs deadly serious in sci-fi horror picture
“M3GAN” is a new sci-fi horror movie that riffs on the evil doll Chucky. Created to be a child’s faithful companion, the childlike girl doll M3GAN is violently overprotective.
January 10, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Brainerd Dispatch logo graphic with letter tiles spelling out news and a stack of newspapers in the background.
Local
Warming Communities from the Heart event planned for Jan. 12
This distribution event is to raise awareness for crisis programs and for those who are in need.
January 10, 2023 04:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
The sun reflects off the snow-covered Hitch-Wayne Park in Brainerd on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Local
Little-known sledding park has ties to Brainerd’s past
The Brainerd park off South Seventh Street is a little-known snow-sledding paradise. The 2-acre park was named after Brainerd real estate agent Vern Hitch and Wayne Rosvold, a 5-year-old boy.
January 09, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
The exterior of the Crow Wing County Historical Society Museum
Local
Pints for a Purpose to benefit historical society
Jack Pine Brewery will donate $1 for every pint that’s sold from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 11. Pizza from Papa Murphy’s will also be served.
January 08, 2023 05:47 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
The exterior of the Crow Wing County Land Services Building on a sunny winter day.
Local
Crow Wing County seeks comment on land use ordinance
A public hearing for proposed revisions is set for March 16 before the County Planning Commission.
January 08, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity
Local
Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity says it’s desperate for volunteers
The nonprofit housing organization serving Cass, Crow Wing, Hubbard and Wadena counties needs volunteers, especially to build homes. Volunteer levels fell during the coronavirus pandemic.
January 08, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
DispatchNewsBrief.JPG
Local
Meditation sessions offered in February
The sessions will focus on stress reduction, relaxation, mindfulness and inner peace.
January 08, 2023 06:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Local
Community invited to join CLC music groups
The groups are open to musicians of any skill.
January 08, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
Josh Heintzeman and Justin Eichorn headshots
Local
Heintzeman, Eichorn to host in-district office hour
In a news release, Heintzeman and Eichorn encouraged area residents to stop by and share their thoughts and priorities for the 2023 legislative session.
January 11, 2023 01:47 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0325state-patrol-update.jpg
Local
Baxter crash injures Brainerd girl
The Minnesota State Patrol reported the crash at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday.
January 11, 2023 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Faith.jpg
Lifestyle
Church News
A roundup of area church services and events in the Brainerd lakes area.
January 11, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A child's drawing of a house in the woods on a sunny day and under a full moon.
Local
Weather Drawing: Sunlight, moonlight
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
January 11, 2023 08:15 AM
 · 
By  Bryson Gall