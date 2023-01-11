Alzheimer’s disease and dementia caregiver support group to meet
Caregiver support groups offer a safe place to meet other caregivers.
BRAINERD — The Lakes Area Memory Awareness Advocates and the Alzheimer’s Association will host a caregiver support group meeting 2-3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at The Center, 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd.
Caregiver support groups offer a safe place to meet other caregivers on the journey of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, develop a mutual support system and exchange practical information on caregiving problems and possible solutions.
