American 250! Patriots Marker dedicated in Little Falls

America 250 is a nationwide commemoration effort to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday in 2026, and the DAR is dedicating America 250! Patriots Markers across the country.

Revolutionary War Patriots marker
On April 15, 2023, the Minnesota State Society, Daughters of the American Revolution dedicated a plaque honoring patriots who fought in the American Revolution in honor of the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States.
By Dispatch staff report
LITTLE FALLS — The Minnesota State Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, recently dedicated a plaque honoring patriots who fought in the American Revolution in honor of the upcoming 250th Anniversary of the United States.

America 250 is a nationwide commemoration effort to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday in 2026, and DAR is dedicating America 250! Patriots Markers across the country to honor those who supported the Revolutionary War and the founding of the country, a news release stated.

The recent dedication of the America 250! Patriots Marker, the first such marker placed in the state of Minnesota, was at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

The ceremony began with the presentation of colors by the Brainerd Honor Guard, led by David Meyer. The guard is a coordinated effort of the Brainerd VFW, Brainerd American Legion and Crow Wing County Disabled American Veterans.

Minnesota State Regent Kathy Huston and Vice Regent Carolyn Loeffler conducted the dedication of the bronze marker, following a keynote speech given by Maj. Gen. Maureen Banavige, U.S. Air Force. A certificate of recognition signed by Gov. Tim Walz was presented to Regent Huston by the Interim Deputy Commissioner Ron Quade of the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs. Other dignitaries in attendance included James Hagen, president, Minnesota State Society Sons of the American Revolution, and Eric Sogge, cemetery administrator for the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs.

Special music was provided by the Central Lakes College Band, under the direction of Jonathan LaFlamme, and taps was played by bugler Kyle Kitzman of the Minnesota 34th Infantry Red Bull Battalion band.

“We are honored to be standing in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery here in Little Falls, which was established as a public memorial to veterans. It is with great appreciation that we have the opportunity to place the marker on this memorial walkway,” Huston said in the news release.

By Dispatch staff report
