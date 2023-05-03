American Legion Auxiliary encourages the Crosslake area to honor fallen soldiers on National Poppy Day

CROSSLAKE— The American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 500 will distribute bright red poppies in May, including National Poppy Day May 26, in exchange for a donation in honor of fallen soldiers and to contribute to the continuing needs of veterans.

American Legion Auxiliary members will be distributing poppies throughout the Crosslake area beginning May 12 up until National Poppy Day. The Flanders Fields poppy has become an internationally known and recognized symbol of the lives sacrificed in war and the hope that none died in vain, the American Legion Auxiliary reported. The American Legion Family called upon Congress to proclaim the Friday before Memorial Day as National Poppy Day, which was officially designated as such in 2017.

“Wearing the poppy on National Poppy Day and throughout Memorial Day weekend is one small way to honor and remember our fallen warriors who willingly served our nation and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” said American Legion Auxiliary Unit 500 President Pamelia Wiltsey in a news release. “We must never forget.”

The poppy also honors hospitalized and disabled veterans who handcraft many of the red, crepe paper flowers. Making the poppies provides a financial and therapeutic benefit to the veterans, as well as a benefit to thousands of other veterans.

When the American Legion Family adopted the poppy as its memorial flower in the early 1920s, the blood-red icon became an enduring symbol of honor for the sacrifices of veterans from the battlefields of France in World War I to the global war on terror. The American Legion Auxiliary raises about $4 million each year distributing poppies throughout the nation, with 100% of the funds raised going directly to help veterans, military, and their families.

For more information, call 612-232-5494 or visit www.ALAforVeterans.org .