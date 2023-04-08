50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
American Legion national commander to speak at area posts April 19-20

Vincent James “Jim” Troiola will visit American Legion posts in Aitkin, Hackensack, Ironton, Long Prairie and Camp Ripley.

Vincent James “Jim” Troiola
Vincent James "Jim" Troiola
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:57 AM

IRONTON — American Legion National Commander Vincent James “Jim” Troiola of New York state will be visiting several area American Legion posts to speak on issues of importance to Minnesota veterans.

Troiola will address the issue of veterans suicide and The American Legion’s “Be The One” campaign. In addition, he will speak about the importance of membership.

Members of the public are invited to attend Troiola’s visits to the American Legion posts.

Troiola’s area schedule includes:

April 19

  • 8:30 a.m. for breakfast at Aitkin Post No. 86,
  • 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Hackensack Post No. 202,
  • 5:30 p.m. for a social hour and dinner at Ironton Post No. 443.

April 20

  • 8:30 a.m. breakfast at Underwood Post No. 489, 
  • 11:45 a.m. for lunch at Long Prairie Post No. 12,
  • 4:30 p.m. visit at Camp Ripley.

Troiola also will be visiting several Duluth-area American Legion posts April 17-18.
“We look forward to sharing with National Commander Troiola the great things our American Legion Family members are doing for our veterans, our families and our communities,” said Minnesota American Legion Commander Jennifer Havlick, who resides outside of Two Harbors, in a news release. “We encourage members of the public and all supporters of veterans to hear what he has to say.”

For more information visit www.mnlegion.org .

