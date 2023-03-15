6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Amy Aho appointed to state educator board

Aho joins the Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board.

Amy Aho
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
March 15, 2023 09:57 AM

BRAINERD — Brainerd teacher Amy Aho is among the newest appointees to the Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board.

Aho is a speech language pathologist at Garfield Elementary School and was appointed to the board March 9 by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

The Professional Licensing and Standards Board is a state board made up of educators to ensure equitable education practices through high licensure standards, quality educator preparation programs and stakeholder engagement.

