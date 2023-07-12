Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Angler’s body recovered from Leech Lake

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a missing fisherman, reported at 5:49 p.m. July 10 on Leech Lake in Cass County.

Cass County Sheriff
Cass County Sheriff.
Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:36 AM

WALKER — The body of a 71-year-old Walker man was recovered Tuesday, July 11, from Leech Lake after he failed to return from a fishing trip.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a missing fisherman at 5:49 p.m. Monday. According to the report, the man did not return home after fishing and a search of the lake was conducted by boat, air and land.

His boat was located on the east shore of Sucker Bay around 8:18 p.m. Monday and a search of the area failed to find the fisherman. The search began again at 7 a.m. Tuesday and at 6:32 p.m. the man’s body was located in the area of Sucker Bay.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Assisting at the scene were the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the Lakes Area Dive Team.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
births.JPG
Local
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, births
2h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Planters at Lincoln Education Center.
Lifestyle
Midweek Motivator: Impact of Crow Wing Energized partner award at Lincoln Education Center
4h ago
 · 
By  Amy Jordan | Lincoln Education Center
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - July 12
5h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - July 12
5h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Book on top of white puzzle
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: 'Screw You Van Gogh'
18h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
1e6daa-20220521-minnesotacapitol-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Minn. tax rebate checks are moving forward. Here’s what you need to know
20h ago
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson / MPR News