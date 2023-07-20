Annual adult and kids triathlon events set in Baxter

BAXTER — Two special event applications were approved for the Lakes Country Triathlon coming up in late August.

The Baxter City Council, Tuesday, July 18, approved the applications for the annual triathlon, which is set at the city’s Whipple Beach area. Estimates are for 300 participants and observers with about 50 volunteers as event staff.

The event has been at Whipple Beach for about 15 years with staff from the city’s parks and streets departments as well as the police department involved in preparing for the event and on race day with two to four hours of overtime for the police department.

The Lakes Country Triathlon , now in its 19th year, is scheduled Aug. 27. Packet pickup and race preparations is from 6:30-8 a.m. on race day with a mandatory pre-race meeting at 8:10 a.m. and then race start at 8:30 a.m.

Individual entries are $70 through July 29, $80 from July 30-Aug. 13, with a $95 cost after Aug. 14. There are also entries for relay teams of two or three people for male, female or co-ed divisions, which is $100 through July 29, $115 July 30 through Aug. 13 and $135 after that. The race is limited to 400 individuals and 50 teams. Registration closes Aug. 24. Proceeds from the event go to childrens charities and programs in the area.

Lakes Country Triathlon Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at the Whipple Beach Recreation Area in Baxter.

The race begins with a quarter mile swim in Whipple Lake, moves to a 14 mile bike ride through rolling hills surrounding the Baxter/Brainerd area and staying off Highway 210 and the race ends with a flat 3.2 mile run through a residential area, the triathlon reports. The relay race is a quarter-mile swim, a 13.6 mile bike ride and a 3.2 mile run, allowing those who excel in one area and who may dislike another, to create a team approach.

The race begins and ends at Whipple Beach on Whipple Lake at the intersection of North Clearwater Road and Oakwood Drive.

One day earlier, on Aug. 26, the Kiwanis Club and Brainerd YMCA wlll host the Kiwanis Kids Triathlon event, which has also been part of the community for about 15 years. The event is for children ages 5-9 and 10-14 and starts at 4 p.m. Younger children will swim 25 yards, bike 2 miles and run 1 mile. The age 10-14 group will swim 50 yards, bike 4 miles and run 2 miles. The older group is expected to start about 4:45 p.m. Aug. 26.

Children take off on the swimming leg of the Kiwanis Kids Triathlon in this file photo of a previous event at Whipple Beach in Baxter. Kelly Humphrey, Brainerd Dispatch

“The Kiwanis Club has done an outstanding job of organizing and running this event each year and is now partnered with the YMCA as an event host,” the Baxter Police Department reported.

“City staff from the parks, streets and police departments assist in the set-up for the event and are also on site during the event. The course routes for both the bicycle and run events require partial road closures in the area.”

About 700 people are expected for the kids triathlon with about 85-100 volunteers to work at the event. The Police Department reported volunteers do a tremendous job working with the city and ensuring safety of participants.

In other business, the City Council:

Will meet in a special session at 4:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss the capital improvements plan.

Renee Richardson, managing editor, may be reached at 218-855-5852 or renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at @DispatchBizBuzz.