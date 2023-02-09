99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Annual Bluebird Expo coming in April to Little Falls

The Expo will have presentations for both beginning and experienced bluebirders and nature lovers.

An eastern bluebird hops across the top of a bluebird house
In this May 22, 2018 file photo, an eastern bluebird hops across the top of a bluebird house. The house was built and set up in an open area along County Road FF in Oulu, Wisconsin, by bluebird aficionado David Lindelof.
Bob King / Forum News Service
By Dispatch staff report
February 09, 2023 04:57 AM
LITTLE FALLS — The Bluebird Recovery Program of Minnesota’s annual Bluebird Expo is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 22 at Little Falls High School, 1001 Fifth Ave. SE, Little Falls.

In-person registration is 8-9 a.m. April 22. Registration is also available at www.bbrp.org .

The Expo will have presentations for both beginning and experienced bluebirders and nature lovers. Along with displays and experts to answer questions there will be a silent auction, a catered lunch, coffee breaks and more.

Presentations will include Natasha Bartolotta of the National Loon Center discussing conservation of Minnesota’s state bird; Bluebird Recovery Program leaders discussing bluebirds, trails and backyard birds; Michael North, a Minnesota DNR wildlife biologist discussing banding bluebirds and other cavity nesters; John Latimer, a phrenologist, talking about phrenology on Minnesota rural mail routes; and a Q&A with a panel of county coordinators on bluebirds.

Related Topics: LITTLE FALLSNORTHLAND OUTDOORSBIRDWATCHINGBIRDSTHINGS TO DOEDUCATION
By Dispatch staff report
