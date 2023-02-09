Annual Bluebird Expo coming in April to Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS — The Bluebird Recovery Program of Minnesota’s annual Bluebird Expo is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 22 at Little Falls High School, 1001 Fifth Ave. SE, Little Falls.

In-person registration is 8-9 a.m. April 22. Registration is also available at www.bbrp.org .

The Expo will have presentations for both beginning and experienced bluebirders and nature lovers. Along with displays and experts to answer questions there will be a silent auction, a catered lunch, coffee breaks and more.

Presentations will include Natasha Bartolotta of the National Loon Center discussing conservation of Minnesota’s state bird; Bluebird Recovery Program leaders discussing bluebirds, trails and backyard birds; Michael North, a Minnesota DNR wildlife biologist discussing banding bluebirds and other cavity nesters; John Latimer, a phrenologist, talking about phrenology on Minnesota rural mail routes; and a Q&A with a panel of county coordinators on bluebirds.