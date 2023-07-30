Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Annual fundraiser planned for WeARE-The Clinic

Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:57 AM

BRAINERD — The annual fundraiser for WeARE-The Clinic will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Northland Arboretum.

There will be yard games, picnic fare, ice cream, wine tasting and cash bar, prize drawings and live music provided by Ahni Perez and Hans Blix and the Weapon Inspectors.

The event is “pay what you can.”

Tickets are available at wearebrainerd.org/events .

