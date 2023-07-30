Annual fundraiser planned for WeARE-The Clinic

BRAINERD — The annual fundraiser for WeARE-The Clinic will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Northland Arboretum.

There will be yard games, picnic fare, ice cream, wine tasting and cash bar, prize drawings and live music provided by Ahni Perez and Hans Blix and the Weapon Inspectors.

The event is “pay what you can.”

Tickets are available at wearebrainerd.org/events .

Read more



