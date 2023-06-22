Antique Snowmobile Club of America hosts summer meeting in Cuyuna lakes area

IRONTON — The Antique Snowmobile Club of America is hosting its 2023 summer meeting in the Cuyuna lakes area Friday, June 23, through Sunday.

The largest organization of its kind, the Antique Snowmobile Club of America was started in 1976 and has issued over 3,000 memberships throughout the United States, Canada and Europe, all for the express purpose of keeping the rich heritage of snowmobiling alive and thriving. The club is dedicated to preserving the memory of the people, places, events and machines that played key roles in the evolution of the sport of snowmobiling.

Every year throughout the snowbelt the club hosts both summer and winter meetings for officers and members. Host communities are invited to be part of the fun, year-in and year-out. Typically, the event draws over 100 out-of-town participants to the host communities.

For the 2023 Summer Meeting, the Cuyuna lakes area was chosen for its rich historical significance to the sport of snowmobiling, largely through the contributions of Trail-A-Sled Inc. and Scorpion Snowmobiles, once located in the Crosby-Ironton area. The area’s many amenities were also a primary reason for choosing the Cuyuna Lakes.

Schedule of events. Unless otherwise indicated, all events are at the Scorpion Museum, 21950 Rocca Road, Ironton.

Friday, June 23

9 a.m. — There will be a driving tour of the nearby Rolfes Collection, 11796 Bass Lake Road, East Gull Lake and Arctic Restorations, 21260 Lakewood Lane, Riverton. Meet at the Country Inn, 23884 Front St. Deerwood. The public is welcome.

6 p.m. – Social hour for club members and interested parties. The public is welcome.

Saturday

8 a.m. – Antique Snowmobile Club of America Directors meeting.

9 a.m. – Club membership meeting.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.– Snowmobile display and show, with all brands featured. The public is welcome.

welcome.

welcome. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Driving-tour of local sites of historical importance to Scorpion snowmobiles,

with expert interpretation provided at each stop. The public is welcome, and the tour starts at

the Scorpion Museum.

with expert interpretation provided at each stop. The public is welcome, and the tour starts at the Scorpion Museum. 5 p.m. – Social hour at the Deerwood American Legion, including Antique Snowmobile Club of America group photo at the Scorpion mural, Deerwood Bank building.

6 p.m. – Antique Snowmobile Club of America banquet at the Deerwood American Legion (advance reservations required). Antique Snowmobile Club of America Auction will follow. The club noted people should be sure to bring items for auction.

Sunday

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – The Pinz Collection will be available for viewing at 1637 410th St., Isle. The public is welcome.

For more information, dinner tickets and registration, contact Antique Snowmobile Club of America President Dave Guenther at ascoa921@tds.net or 218- 831-1636 or go to www.ascoa.org.