Antique Snowmobile Club of America hosts summer meeting in Cuyuna lakes area

For the 2023 event, the Cuyuna lakes area was picked for its rich historical significance to snowmobiling, largely through the contributions of Trail-A-Sled Inc. and Scorpion Snowmobiles.

Classic Scorpion snowmobiles are on display at a winter gathering
Classic Scorpion snowmobiles are on display during an annual Scorpion Homecoming and Ice Fishing Contest Saturday at Crosby Memorial Park. The history of the sled and its importance to snowmobiling and the area's many summer amenities are reasons the Antique Snowmobile Club of America is hosting its summer meeting Friday, June 23-25, in the Cuyuna lakes area. It has a host of activities, with many available to the public.
Kelly Humphrey, Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:04 PM

IRONTON — The Antique Snowmobile Club of America is hosting its 2023 summer meeting in the Cuyuna lakes area Friday, June 23, through Sunday.

The largest organization of its kind, the Antique Snowmobile Club of America was started in 1976 and has issued over 3,000 memberships throughout the United States, Canada and Europe, all for the express purpose of keeping the rich heritage of snowmobiling alive and thriving. The club is dedicated to preserving the memory of the people, places, events and machines that played key roles in the evolution of the sport of snowmobiling.

Every year throughout the snowbelt the club hosts both summer and winter meetings for officers and members. Host communities are invited to be part of the fun, year-in and year-out. Typically, the event draws over 100 out-of-town participants to the host communities.

For the 2023 Summer Meeting, the Cuyuna lakes area was chosen for its rich historical significance to the sport of snowmobiling, largely through the contributions of Trail-A-Sled Inc. and Scorpion Snowmobiles, once located in the Crosby-Ironton area. The area’s many amenities were also a primary reason for choosing the Cuyuna Lakes.

Schedule of events. Unless otherwise indicated, all events are at the Scorpion Museum, 21950 Rocca Road, Ironton.

Friday, June 23

  • 9 a.m. — There will be a driving tour of the nearby Rolfes Collection, 11796 Bass Lake Road, East Gull Lake and Arctic Restorations, 21260 Lakewood Lane, Riverton. Meet at the Country Inn, 23884 Front St. Deerwood. The public is welcome. 
  • 6 p.m. – Social hour for club members and interested parties. The public is welcome.

Saturday

  • 8 a.m. – Antique Snowmobile Club of America Directors meeting.
  • 9 a.m. – Club membership meeting.
  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.– Snowmobile display and show, with all brands featured. The public is
    welcome.
  • 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Driving-tour of local sites of historical importance to Scorpion snowmobiles,
    with expert interpretation provided at each stop. The public is welcome, and the tour starts at
    the Scorpion Museum.
  • 5 p.m. – Social hour at the Deerwood American Legion, including Antique Snowmobile Club of America group photo at the Scorpion mural, Deerwood Bank building.
  • 6 p.m. – Antique Snowmobile Club of America banquet at the Deerwood American Legion (advance reservations required). Antique Snowmobile Club of America Auction will follow. The club noted people should be sure to bring items for auction.
Sunday 

  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – The Pinz Collection will be available for viewing at 1637 410th St., Isle. The public is welcome.

For more information, dinner tickets and registration, contact Antique Snowmobile Club of America President Dave Guenther at ascoa921@tds.net or 218- 831-1636 or go to www.ascoa.org.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
