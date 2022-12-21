Architect Mike Angland named Citizen of the Year

BAXTER — Mike Angland believes he is a product of his surroundings and attributes his recent citywide recognition largely to his working environment at Widseth.

The vice president of architecture at the Baxter firm, Angland was surprised at work Wednesday, Dec. 21, with a wreath and donuts from Brainerd’s mayor and the announcement he was selected as the 2022 Citizen of the Year.

“I’m very humbled to receive this award,” Angland said Wednesday. “There are so many great people in our community that do a lot of great things, and so I know it was a long list of people to select from. So I feel very humbled and grateful that I was the recipient.”

Given out by Brainerd Community Action, the Citizen of the Year Award dates back to 1974, honoring individuals in the community who go above and beyond their day-to-day job in giving back to their community and making things easier for those around them.

Candidates are nominated, and the winner is chosen by a selection committee made up of members of the community, past award winners and the Community Action Board of Directors.

Brainerd Mayor Dave Badeaux, executive director of Brainerd Community Action, announced the award to a room full of Widseth employees Wednesday morning.

“This individual has been really involved with not just the city but the community in general, helping nonprofits, doing a lot of pro bono work,” Badeaux said before announcing Angland as the winner.

“What really shines through is the pro bono work you do as an architect for various different groups — your work with Brainerd Restoration, your work with the River to Rails corridor and countless events with the Jaycees,” Badeaux told Angland. “I thought you were a member of the Jaycees and was informed that you are not, so to me that sold me on you because the amount of times I’ve seen you working with that group is really impressive, and we’re really, really proud to have you represent us.”

Angland has worked at Widseth since 2012 and believes the company played a part in his award.

“I think it is a testament to where I work,” he said. “Widsesth has always encouraged all of us to be involved in our communities. We try to help out in any way that we can. … I feel as though our company’s done a nice job fostering that type of work ethic and just giving back to the community.”

When asked about the various projects he has been involved in throughout the years, Angland said one that especially sticks out to him was working with Brainerd Restoration to foster the success of historic downtown Brainerd during the 2018 reconstruction of South Sixth Street.

“We were trying to create events and to bring people downtown to make sure those businesses didn’t suffer too much throughout the construction,” Angland said.

In a news release, Badeaux said Angland’s efforts to strengthen and improve the quality of life for everyone in the community, paired with his soft-spoken way of doing so, make him an ideal candidate for Citizen of the Year.

“I really appreciate this award,” Angland said. “It means a lot to me. I love Brainerd. I’ve now lived here longer than anywhere else, so I feel like I can call it home.”

THERESA BOURKE