Arctic air to follow snowstorm, power outages continue

BRAINERD — Bitterly cold air is arriving on the coattails of the strong winter storm that stretched from the Gulf of Mexico to Hudson Bay and dumped a foot to 16 inches of snow in the lakes area.

With tree branches now laden with heavy snow, a warmup isn’t in the coming forecast to allow it to melt off. An arctic front is expected to arrive Sunday, Dec. 18, into Monday, with winds picking up early next week creating wind chills of 30 below. Daytime high air temperatures are expected below zero and overnight lows may be in the 15-20 below range. It’s unclear at this point whether there will be a warmup in time for Christmas or how warm temperatures may rise before the new year.

“It’s not that uncommon after we have a big snowstorm to get cold afterwards because usually that’s one of the factors that are driving those large storms,” said Jonathan Wolfe, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth.

What a storm! While there is still some accumulation on the way our true Winter Storm is coming to a close. Here's a look at a 3 Day Snowfall Analysis. A big thanks to all for their reports! #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/JOFlsQgn9t — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) December 16, 2022

Whether above or well below freezing, Wolfe said the snow weight on the trees is the same. Broken and downed trees and limbs blocked roads and were part of power outages across the region. Customers were still dealing with power outages Friday morning. Both Minnesota Power and Crow Wing Power said many customers were without power and both companies expect to continue repairing lines throughout the weekend.

Char Kinzer, Crow Wing Power public relations manager, said the biggest problem with this storm is all the smaller outages are adding up.

At the height of outages with the multi-day storm, Kinzer said they had about 440 outages affecting 10,300 customers. During a typical storm, they often see around 200 outages.

On Friday morning, Kinzer said they were down to about 360 outages affecting around 7,400 members.

Amy Rutledge, director of corporate communication with Minnesota Power, said they still had about 2,500 customers still affected.

“We're finding that we will fix something, make repairs, clear a tree, walk out from that line, and another two trees will fall,” Rutledge said. “So we're having to redo the work. Our crews are obviously working as quickly as they can in these challenging conditions, but we have advised customers that this is a multi-day event.”

All available Minnesota Power crews are in the field working to restore power, but deep snow is hampering travel to the affected areas and slowing the overall response. Crews are using snowmobiles and other tracked vehicles to patrol power lines where roads are not yet plowed. The largest outages Thursday morning were centered along the I-35 corridor from Cloquet to Hinckley and in the Nisswa-Pine River area north of Brainerd.<br/> Contributed / Minnesota Power

On Friday afternoon, the Crow Wing County, MN Government Facebook page asked residents if they lost “power from the winter storm.” The post announced the continued opening of the Pequot Lakes High School for “families and community members to use the locker rooms (including showers and bathrooms) and/or wifi access.”

The facility will be open through 8 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Residents are asked to enter through door 4 — the Activity Center door. Those families or community members in need of resources such as — housing, food, non-emergency medical needs, etc. — should contact Crow Wing County at 218-829-4749.

John Bowen, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Director said the county has been working through trees and branches blocking roadways and knocking out power.

“I think, for the most part, our county highway services got the roads all clear and opened up, at least passable, for people to get in and out and get into town or emergency vehicles to pass,” Bowen said. “... Our biggest hurdle right now is just getting the power turned back on. …

"I'm sure with all the snow on the trees currently that we'll have sporadic outages in the next few days.”

Snow continues to fall and build up Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in downtown Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Bowen said they had to put some community members who had lost power into warming shelters Thursday night.

If someone is experiencing power outages and is in need of assistance, Bowen recommends they reach out to their local government through social media, as smaller municipalities are able to check them more often. During the weekend, if someone is not able to contact their local government, they can call the non-emergency number for the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office at 218-829-4749.

Some people without power used generators in the interim. Large weather events, such as snowstorms and heavy storms that cause power outages, can lead to an increase in the number of reported carbon monoxide exposures, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release on using a generator safely.

Use a generator safely



Never use a generator inside a home, basement shed or garage even if the doors and windows are open.

Keep generators far away from windows, doors and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors.

Grills, camp stoves or other charcoal-burning devices should never be used inside a home, garage or basement crawlspace or any enclosed area. They should only be used outdoors at least 20 feet away from windows.

Never use a gas stovetop or oven to heat your home and do not run a car in an enclosed garage.

Before refueling gas-powered generators. Turn them off and let them cool. Gasoline spilled on a hot engine can ignite. Allowing the engine to cool also reduces the risk of burns while refueling.

Make sure to install a battery-operated carbon monoxide alarm.

Source: Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office

Forecast

For those who spent hours shoveling or were behind snowblowers in recent days, the forecast news is mixed.

The marshmallow world with white streets, white skies and heavy snow on everything should give way to cold sunshine Sunday and again Tuesday. There is a chance for more snow, at least a couple of inches, on Monday but Wolfe said once the temperatures are cold, the snow is typically lighter and fluffier — the type of snow that can be swept to clear.

There is a chance for a potentially larger system Wednesday into Thursday but a lot of unknowns remain in that forecast making it too far into the future for specifics.

Many folks have commented on the blue tint of the snow. As light travels through snow, the red end of the visible light spectrum is absorbed, and the blue is transmitted to get to your eyes. This is likely been exacerbated by how dense and deep the snow is! #mnwx #wiwx — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) December 16, 2022

To put the last snowstorm in perspective, it ranked as the eighth biggest snowstorm in the Duluth area’s history. Technically, it could be seventh, as the Halloween blizzard of 1991 actually occupies two spots above it on the list. Snowfall in Duluth and points along the North Shore varied between 16.7 inches to 24.2 inches near Hermantown to 30 inches farther north.

Snow covered Christmas decorations light the night as snow continues to fall Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Baxter. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Wolfe said if measuring the storm for its moisture content, it may be one of the top three storms for the Duluth area. Details to quantify the storm aren’t available for the Brainerd area because of missing data. The slow-moving storm brought a mix of precipitation.

Wolfe noted a couple of degrees warmer and it could have all been rain. And with the amount of rain in the Brainerd area Tuesday night, if it had been a little colder, the heavy wet snow totals here could have been even higher.

Renee Richardson, managing editor, may be reached at 218-855-5852 or renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchBizBuzz.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .