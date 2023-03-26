99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, March 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Area initiatives set in April concerning health care directives

Crow Wing Energized, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center to host events to help people with health care decisions.

A news key is highlighted on a keyboard.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:57 AM

BRAINERD — Crow Wing Energized is highlighting the importance of advance care planning in order to support end-of-life wishes.

This effort culminated in the formal designation of April 16 as National Healthcare Decisions Day. A health care directive, or advanced care directive, is an important document to complete prior to an illness or life-threatening injury. People are advised to dedicate time to have meaningful conversations with loved ones.

Crow Wing Energized is sponsoring the sixth annual Got Plans? conference 9 a.m.-noon April 14 at the Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

It’s a discussion that should take place in the living room, not the hospital waiting room when it may be too late.
Karilee Pietz, CRMC Social Worker

Lucas Spaeth, an attorney who specializes in estate and elder law, will be the keynote speaker. He will talk about the importance of completing health care directive documents and will be available to answer any questions. He will discuss what a power of attorney versus what a health care agent is. An educational skit will be performed by Pro-Medica. Those attending will be able to meet with a specialist to complete the form. Lunch will be served; registration is required. Registration at https://tinyurl.com/4jn3zfbu .

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center will have staff available and advance directive forms at CRMC’s main entrance lobby from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 11 and April 12 in Crosby. CRMC’s facilitators will answer questions and discuss how to start the discussion with those close to you, determining wishes for end-of-life care and who you want to make medical decisions. No appointment is necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s understandable that people would put off discussing the topic of serious illness and death, but it’s essential to have this family conversation in advance,” said CRMC Social Worker Karilee Pietz in a news release. “It’s a discussion that should take place in the living room, not the hospital waiting room when it may be too late.”

Download and print copies of Honoring Choices at https://tinyurl.com/2rekntd9 .

Further resources can be found by contacting:

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
A John Cabot climbing rose.
Local
Ask the Master Gardener: Sharp thorns aside, climbing roses are not hard to grow
March 26, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Knutson | U of M Extension Master Gardener
Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Lifestyle
What's Doing March 25, 2023
March 25, 2023 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
meetingAgendas.JPG
Local
Agendas
March 25, 2023 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Pequot Lakes vs Crosby-Ironton girls basketball Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Pequot Lakes High School.
Prep
Girls Basketball: Oehrlein remains the queen of the court
March 25, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Crosby-Ironton girls basketball vs Pequot Lakes on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Crosby.
Prep
Girls Basketball: Pequot Lakes, C-I and WDC dominate All-Area First Team
March 25, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Crosby-Ironton girls basketball vs Pequot Lakes on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Crosby.
Prep
Girls Basketball: Pequot Lakes, C-I and WDC dominate All-Area First Team
March 25, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Local
CLC to offer music technology degree this fall
March 25, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report