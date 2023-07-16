Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Area jobless rates as of May confirm tight labor market

Photo illustration / Metro Newspaper Service
Photo illustration / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:57 AM

BRAINERD — Lakes area jobless rates continue to show what employers all over are talking about — the tight job market continues.

Brainerd has a labor force of 6,556 and an unemployment rate of 3.9%, with 256 people unemployed. It’s not the lowest the jobless rate has been for Brainerd recently. The lowest jobless rate dropped to 2.6% in the fall of 2022.

The jobless rate in Brainerd has been in the single digits for years with the significant exception of a jump to 15.6% in April of 2020 — the month after the pandemic began. The jobless numbers remained in double-digits in May, June and July before dropping back down to 8.6% in August of 2020, and by the spring of 2021 jobless numbers were once again in the 4% range. Other than the start of the pandemic, it takes going back to 2014 to find jobless rates in double-digits.

The Brainerd Micropolitan, which includes Crow Wing and Cass counties, had a May jobless rate of 3.6%. The micropolitan has a labor force of 49,234 and lists 1,767 people as unemployed. The Brainerd Micropolitan was in line with numbers posted for other micropolitans for Bemidji and a little higher than others in the state that hovered around 3%. The Grand Rapids Micropolitan posted a jobless rate of 5.1% in May, the highest among the state’s 17 micropolitans. The Marshall Micropolitan has the closest rate at 2.3%.

For the seven county area with Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties, the May jobless rates ranged from 3.2% to 4.9%

May jobless rates by county

  • Aitkin County, labor force of 7,577, for a jobless rate of 4.9% or 373 people. 
  • Cass County, labor force of 14,920, for a jobless rate of 4.2%, 625 people. 
  • Crow Wing County, labor force of 34,314, jobless rate of 3.3% or 1,142 people.
  • Mille Lacs County, labor force of 12,314, jobless rate of 4.4%, or 561 people.
  • Morrison County, labor force of 17,213, with a jobless rate of 3.7%, or 641 people. 
  • Todd County, labor force of 13,519, jobless rate of 3.2%, or 438 people. 
  • Wadena County, labor force of 6,135, jobless rate of 3.9%, or 242 people. 

The county unemployment numbers from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, show the same unemployment increase from April to June in 2020 before falling nearly monthly to jobless lows of 2.5% to 3.4% in the fall of 2021.

