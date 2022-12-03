Area organizations receive grants to support living at home for aging Minnesotans

ST. PAUL — New state grants will help older Minnesotans continue living in their own homes by funding services such as caregiver support, help with housekeeping, modifications to prevent falls, and more accessible gardens.

Fifty-seven organizations will receive more than $7 million in Live Well At Home grants from the Minnesota Department of Human Services to support aging Minnesotans. The goal is to help older adults stay healthy, independent and involved in their communities.

Area projects receiving grants include:



Northwoods Caregivers, Bemidji, $260,000. Expanded home and community-based services and caregiver support will focus on the Red Lake Nation, White Earth Nation, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, and Lake of the Woods County. More than 800 older people will benefit from the expansion and additional capacity in Northwoods Caregivers’ current service area.

Something Cool Inc., McGregor, $44,000. Three initiatives focus on veterans, American Indian elders and adults with disabilities. The Service Exchange chore service pairs older adults with youth crews. The Ultimate Social Club creates opportunities for fitness, new skills and relationships. Reverse Mentoring connects youth and families with older adults to help them resume activities such as fishing, boating and hiking.

Angels, McGregor, $41,000. A raised-bed vegetable and flower garden will offer easy access for seniors living with disabilities and using wheelchairs and walkers. Volunteers will provide transportation to the garden. Volunteers who are deaf will assist clients with hearing loss.

“Most people want to live at home as long as possible,” said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead in a news release. “Supporting older Minnesotans to stay in their homes can lead to better health and quality of life. It can also ease pressure on residential care facilities that are struggling to find enough staff.”