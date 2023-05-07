99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Area residents invited to state planning and tax strategy workshop

The event is 4:30-6 p.m. May 16 at Maucieri's Italian Bistro in Crosslake.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:00 AM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation, in partnership with local attorneys from Breen & Person and CliftonLarsonAllen, will host a seminar on the topic of estate planning and tax strategies 4:30-6 p.m. May 16 at Maucieri's Italian Bistro in Crosslake.

Food and a complimentary beverage will be served.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

There will be about 60 minutes of material presented, followed by a question-and-answer session, to conclude by 6 p.m.

Presenters include Rene A. Millner and Laura J. Hansen, attorneys at Breen & Person; Andrew Ostlund, senior wealth adviser from CliftonLarsonAllen; and Terri Foster, executive director at Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation.

Topics to be covered at the event include estate planning essentials with information about health directives; power of attorney forms; the differences between trusts and wills; 2023 tax strategies, tax law changes and updates; and charitable giving options.

The workshop is free but registration is requested by May 12 to plan accordingly for food and seating. To register, go to www.communitygiving.org/events and click on the event or call Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation at 218-824-5633.

