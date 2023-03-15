Area townships elect supervisors, treasurers
11 area townships had elections Tuesday, March 14. Listed below are the results of all the township elections in Crow Wing and Cass counties.
BRAINERD — Annual Township Day on March 14 brought together Minnesota’s 1,777 townships, including some in Crow Wing and Cass counties who had elections to elect their boards' members.
Known as Township Day, these annual meetings are every year on the second Tuesday in March and sets townships apart from other forms of local government, the Minnesota Association of Townships reported in a news release.
Working as an election judge for the past 20 years, Darlene Jillson, the head Judge in Crow Wing Township, joked about the high pay keeping her around as a county official before talking about how she enjoys doing it as a “good civic duty.”
“I just wanted to participate in the process,” said Amanda Hulinsky, who showed up around 6 p.m. to vote in Crow Wing Township.
Though it was a slower day for turnout across most townships, Barb Lendway, an election judge since “the time of Nixon,” said its important for the community to come out and elect someone to represent them.
Lendway said they usually get a rush before the polls close at 8 p.m. as people are planning to stick around for the meeting after votes are tallied and officials are appointed.
“I also get to see my neighbors, both old and new,” Lendway said.
Election Results
As reported by township officials.
— Crow Wing County —
Bay Lake Township - 770 registered voters
- Office of Supervisor: John Enright - 17 votes
- Office of Treasurer: Mindy Tix - 15 votes
Center Township - 791 registered voters
- Office of Supervisor: Leon Yeager - 12 votes
- Office of Treasurer: Melonie Flaws - 12 votes
Crow Wing Township - 1,408 registered voters
- Office of Supervisor:
- Nathan Hulinsky - 15 votes
- Brad Arnold - Write-In Candidate - 6 votes
- Office of Treasurer:
- Diane Stephany - 20 votes
- Linda Schuety - Write-In Candidate - 1 vote
Daggett Brook Township - 369 registered voters
- Office of Supervisor: James Barrett - 19 votes
- Office of Treasurer: Patrick Kraklau - 19 votes
Fairfield Township - 265 registered voters
- Office of Supervisor:
- Molly Swaggert - 12 votes
- Brian Glenz - 10 votes
- Office of Treasurer: Kathryn Hachey - 19 votes
Fort Ripley Township - 737 registered voters
- Office of Supervisor: Bob Rushmeyer - 18 votes
- Office of Treasurer: Tammy Tschida - 18 votes
Ideal Township - 1,062 registered voters
- Office of Supervisor: David Peterson - 51 votes
Maple Grove Township - 535 registered voters
- Office of Supervisor: Bill Kronstedt - 19 votes
- Office of Treasurer: Sue Anderson - 19 votes
Rabbit Lake Township
- Office of Supervisor: Tim Stevens - 19 votes
- Office of Treasurer: Angie Hasskamp - 19 votes
Roosevelt Township - 440 registered voters
- Office of Supervisor: Laurie Campbell - 13 votes
- Office of Treasurer: Bonnie Orton - 13 votes
— Cass County —
Kego Township - 465 registered voters
- Office of Supervisor: James Keinath - 14 votes
- Office of Treasurer: Carolyn Jordan - 14 votes
TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .
