Area townships elect supervisors, treasurers

BRAINERD — Annual Township Day on March 14 brought together Minnesota’s 1,777 townships, including some in Crow Wing and Cass counties who had elections to elect their boards' members.

1 / 4: Center Township had elections Tuesday, March 14, 2023, during Minnesota’s Township Day. 2 / 4: Crow Wing Township had its elections Tuesday, March 14, 2023, during Minnesota’s Township Day. 3 / 4: Election judges Coralea Borden, left, Barb Lendway and Lynn Clasen work the poles at Center Township, which had its elections Tuesday, March 14, 2023, during Minnesota’s Township Day. 4 / 4: Election judges Darlene Jillson, left, and Kathleen Lordbock make the best of waiting for voters Tuesday, March 14, 2023, as Crow Wing Township had elections during Minnesota’s Township Day.

Known as Township Day, these annual meetings are every year on the second Tuesday in March and sets townships apart from other forms of local government, the Minnesota Association of Townships reported in a news release.

Working as an election judge for the past 20 years, Darlene Jillson, the head Judge in Crow Wing Township, joked about the high pay keeping her around as a county official before talking about how she enjoys doing it as a “good civic duty.”

“I just wanted to participate in the process,” said Amanda Hulinsky, who showed up around 6 p.m. to vote in Crow Wing Township.

Election judges Coralea Borden, left, Barb Lendway and Lynn Clasen work the poles at Center Township, which had its elections Tuesday, March 14, 2023, during Minnesota’s Township Day. Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

Though it was a slower day for turnout across most townships, Barb Lendway, an election judge since “the time of Nixon,” said its important for the community to come out and elect someone to represent them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lendway said they usually get a rush before the polls close at 8 p.m. as people are planning to stick around for the meeting after votes are tallied and officials are appointed.

“I also get to see my neighbors, both old and new,” Lendway said.

Election Results

As reported by township officials.

— Crow Wing County —

Bay Lake Township - 770 registered voters

Office of Supervisor: John Enright - 17 votes

Office of Treasurer: Mindy Tix - 15 votes

Center Township - 791 registered voters



Office of Supervisor: Leon Yeager - 12 votes

Office of Treasurer: Melonie Flaws - 12 votes

Crow Wing Township - 1,408 registered voters



Office of Supervisor:

Nathan Hulinsky - 15 votes Brad Arnold - Write-In Candidate - 6 votes

Office of Treasurer:

Diane Stephany - 20 votes Linda Schuety - Write-In Candidate - 1 vote



Daggett Brook Township - 369 registered voters



ADVERTISEMENT

Office of Supervisor: James Barrett - 19 votes

Office of Treasurer: Patrick Kraklau - 19 votes

Fairfield Township - 265 registered voters



Office of Supervisor:

Molly Swaggert - 12 votes Brian Glenz - 10 votes

Office of Treasurer: Kathryn Hachey - 19 votes

Fort Ripley Township - 737 registered voters



Office of Supervisor: Bob Rushmeyer - 18 votes

Office of Treasurer: Tammy Tschida - 18 votes

Ideal Township - 1,062 registered voters



Office of Supervisor: David Peterson - 51 votes

Maple Grove Township - 535 registered voters



Office of Supervisor: Bill Kronstedt - 19 votes

Office of Treasurer: Sue Anderson - 19 votes

Rabbit Lake Township



Office of Supervisor: Tim Stevens - 19 votes

Office of Treasurer: Angie Hasskamp - 19 votes

Roosevelt Township - 440 registered voters



Office of Supervisor: Laurie Campbell - 13 votes

Office of Treasurer: Bonnie Orton - 13 votes

— Cass County —

Kego Township - 465 registered voters



ADVERTISEMENT

Office of Supervisor: James Keinath - 14 votes

Office of Treasurer: Carolyn Jordan - 14 votes

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .