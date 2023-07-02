Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Arts in the Park 2023 klick! Gallery

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Today at 6:51 PM
People and some pets enjoy the annual Arts in the Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
Arts in the Park 2023 (7).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Arts in the Park 2023 (8).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People check out wooden musical frogs at a booth during the annual Arts in the Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
Arts in the Park 3 070323.jpg
People check out wooden musical frogs at a booth during the annual Arts in the Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People sit on the fountain at Gregory Park.
Arts in the Park 2 070323.jpg
Families sit on the edge of the fountain during Arts in the Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gregory Park.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Man works on a glass orb with a flame as a little girl watches.
Arts in the Park 5 070323.jpg
Mark Cross demonstrates lampworking at his booth during Arts in the Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kids color on a paper while adults watch.
Arts in the Park 4 070323.jpg
Kids color in a piece of art at the Brainerd Lakes Area Drug Education booth during the annual Arts in the Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Arts in the Park 2023 (2).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Arts in the Park 2023 (1).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Arts in the Park 2023 (3).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Arts in the Park 2023 (4).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Arts in the Park 2023 (5).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Arts in the Park 2023 (6).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Arts in the Park 2023 (9).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Arts in the Park 2023 (10).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Arts in the Park 2023 (11).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Arts in the Park 2023 (12).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Arts in the Park 2023 (13).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Arts in the Park 2023 (14).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Arts in the Park 2023 (15).JPG
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Hand painted mandalas hang on a booth in the park. A young child points out their favorite.
Arts in the Park 1 070323.jpg
Cress Tulenchik admires the hand painted mandalas by Alyssa Laws at the LoopedbyLaws Dots Division booth Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the annual Arts in the Park at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
