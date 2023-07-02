Arts in the Park 2023 klick! Gallery

Arts in the Park 2023 (7).JPG
People and some pets enjoy the annual Arts in the Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Arts in the Park 2023 (8).JPG
Arts in the Park 3 070323.jpg
People check out wooden musical frogs at a booth during the annual Arts in the Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
Arts in the Park 2 070323.jpg
Families sit on the edge of the fountain during Arts in the Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gregory Park.
Arts in the Park 5 070323.jpg
Mark Cross demonstrates lampworking at his booth during Arts in the Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
Arts in the Park 4 070323.jpg
Kids color in a piece of art at the Brainerd Lakes Area Drug Education booth during the annual Arts in the Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
Arts in the Park 2023 (2).JPG
Arts in the Park 2023 (1).JPG
Arts in the Park 2023 (3).JPG
Arts in the Park 2023 (4).JPG
Arts in the Park 2023 (5).JPG
Arts in the Park 2023 (6).JPG
Arts in the Park 2023 (9).JPG
Arts in the Park 2023 (10).JPG
Arts in the Park 2023 (11).JPG
Arts in the Park 2023 (12).JPG
Arts in the Park 2023 (13).JPG
Arts in the Park 2023 (14).JPG
Arts in the Park 2023 (15).JPG
Arts in the Park 1 070323.jpg
Cress Tulenchik admires the hand painted mandalas by Alyssa Laws at the LoopedbyLaws Dots Division booth Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the annual Arts in the Park at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch