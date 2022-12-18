Ask the Master Gardener: A desert native, rosemary plants require less water and more sun

Dear Master Gardener: I received a rosemary tree as a gift. How do I take care of it?

Answer: At this time of year, you will find rosemary (Rosemarinus officinalis) plants that have been shaped to look like Christmas trees. Rosemary is an aromatic shrub native to the Mediterranean region. The name Rosmarinus comes from Latin and means “dew of the sea” because of the dew-like appearance that sea spray forms on the plants. Later it was called Rose of Mary in honor of the Virgin Mary. In ancient times it was used as a remedy for forgetfulness and Greek students wore rosemary garlands to energize their minds. Rosemary symbolizes remembrance. Long ago, mourners carried branches of rosemary at funerals then threw them into the grave, and in France a branch was put in the hands of the deceased person.

A rosemary topiary not only provides a decorative centerpiece, but can also be used to flavor poultry, fish, lamb, beef, vinegars, herbal butters and other dishes. Rosemary is a desert native so the soil needs to be kept on the dry side. If your plant is in foil, poke holes in the bottom to make sure there is drainage, or remove it and place it in a decorative container. Let the plant dry out between watering sessions. Keep your plant in full sun and rotate it weekly to make sure all sides of it are getting sunlight. These plants have been carefully pruned into a tree shape, so as it grows and you take snips for cooking, just know that the shape will change.

Dear Master Gardener: Does St. John’s Wort grow in Minnesota?

Answer: St. John’s wort (Hypericum perforatum) is a European species that has naturalized in North America, including Minnesota. It can be found mostly in the eastern part of Minnesota along roadsides and in fields. Common St. John’s wort can be a troublesome pasture weed and can be injurious to livestock if eaten. It can be quite invasive, as it forms dense colonies and crowds out native plants. St. John’s Wort has yellow flowers and blooms June through September in Minnesota. According to Minnesota Wild Flowers, the dots on the leaves and petals are sacs of essential oils that are used as an herbal remedy. The black dots on the petals can dye your skin red when they are crushed.

St. John’s wort was used by the ancient Greeks to treat a variety of medical conditions. It is believed that the name St. John’s wort refers to John the Baptist because the plant blooms around the time of his feast day in late June.

Dear Master Gardener: Carnivorous plants seem to be very popular. Are they hard to grow?

Answer: Carnivorous plants are very trendy houseplants and a fascinating group of plants! In nature they grow in bogs, which typically lack nitrogen, so they get the nitrogen they need from the bodies of insects or other small creatures they digest. There are approximately 40 carnivorous plant species found in the United States. In Minnesota, you can find 14. Carnivorous plants can be purchased at nurseries, florists and garden centers that carry unusual plants, or from a gardening catalog. Check to make sure they are nursery-grown and not dug up from the wild since most of them are endangered. Carnivorous plants are easy care houseplants, but do need lots of moisture. A terrarium is an ideal place to grow them because it simulates the warm, humid environment of their native habitats. These plants require a moist, acidic growing medium, which should consist of two-parts sphagnum peat moss and one-part coarse sand. They grow best in a bright spot (west, east, or south facing window). Use distilled or rain water to water carnivorous plants because tap water may be too alkaline or contain minerals. Lightly sprinkle water around the plant without getting the foliage wet and keep the soil damp all the time. Do not fertilize carnivorous plants. Like all green plants, they contain chlorophyll and manufacture food by photosynthesis. They also gather nutrients from the soil and gases in the air — insects are a supplemental food source. Most carnivorous plants only need one or two insects per month in order to thrive. If you have fungus gnats or fruit flies in your home, you’re in business! If not, during the winter you may have to purchase freeze-dried insects from a pet shop. Carnivorous plants grow quite well outside during the summer if placed in a bright spot and will be able to collect plenty of insects on their own.

The most commonly grown carnivorous plants for indoors are the pitcher plant, Venus flytrap, butterwort, and sundew.

The pitcher plant has modified leaves that resemble a pitcher. Insects are attracted to the cavity formed by the cupped leaf which is filled with liquid. Insects slip down the pitcher, are trapped, and quickly digested by the plant’s enzymes.

The Venus flytrap has a rosette of flattened leaves with a trap-like structure on the upper portion of each leaf. The teeth-like projections interlock and trap the victim inside, which stimulates the secretion of digestive juices. These juices digest the soft parts of the insect.

The butterwort typically has rosettes of flat leaves with upturned margins. The leaf surface is covered with minute, sticky hairs that catch small prey such as fungus gnats and fruit flies. The glands in the leaves secrete a liquid of enzymes and acids that quickly overcome and dissolve the unsuspecting prey.

The sundew plant consists of a rosette of foliage covered with tiny red hairs. These hairs exude a sticky, sweet smelling fluid that attracts an unwary victim, which becomes stuck in the fluid and is digested into plant nutrients.



You may get your garden questions answered by calling the new Master Gardener Help Line at 218-824-1068 and leaving a message. A Master Gardener will return your call. Or, emailing me at umnmastergardener@gmail.com and I will answer you in the column if space allows.

University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners are trained and certified volunteers for the University of Minnesota Extension. Information given in this column is based on university research.