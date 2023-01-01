Ask the Master Gardener: Aphids, mites can be a problem for hibiscus plants

Dear Master Gardener: I had a hibiscus on my patio last summer and brought it in for the winter. Now it has little specks all over it and they move, so I suspect I have some sort of insect pest. What should I do?

Answer: Aphids are the most common insect problem for Hibiscus plants and spider mites are a close second. You typically find aphids in clusters on the undersides of the foliage, close to the tops of the stems, and/or on and around the flower buds. Not only are they easy to see, but they also leave a tell-tale sign of honeydew, which is a sticky substance they excrete. They reproduce quickly and prolifically so as soon as you see them take action. Treat the plant soil with a systemic insecticide. Keep the foliage clean by washing it periodically. Use an insecticidal soap or horticultural oil for use on hibiscus to kill them off.

Dear Master Gardener: I received a gloxinia as a gift while in the hospital. Will it bloom for very long and when it’s done blooming should I throw it out?

Answer: The gloxinia (Sinningia) from florists is a hybrid that is often grown as a potted houseplant. They are bred to quickly produce a large number of flowers, which will last for about two months. It is a relative of the African violet and quite beautiful. Its ovate, velvety leaves arise from tubers and form a basal rosette. The plant requires bright light, but not direct sunlight, and constant moisture. Don’t let the plant sit in water and get waterlogged or get water on the hairy foliage or tuber, otherwise it may rot. When your gloxinia stops blooming, it may not come back as it has invested all its energy into those gorgeous flowers. If you want to try to keep the plant after it is done blooming, gradually stop watering it until the foliage dries out. Then, store the tuber in its pot of soil in a cool, dark place until you see new growth. Repot it (barely covering the crown of the tuber) in a 4-inch pot of pre-moistened vermiculite or a mix of half peat and half perlite. Set the pot in a warm, bright place and water only enough to keep the vermiculite moist.

January Gardening Tips

Live evergreen trees and decorations become a fire hazard as they dry out. Remove them as soon as they begin to look dry. In addition, they often harbor spider mite eggs that will hatch in warm indoor conditions and inadvertently get transferred to your houseplants.

Check your houseplants for signs of insects or spider mites. They thrive in our heated, dry homes. Look for fine webbing, discolored foliage, cottony clusters, or shiny, sticky patches on leaves. If you catch these pests early enough, washing the foliage may be all that’s needed to get rid of them.

To increase chances of yielding fruit from citrus plants grown indoors (with no pollinators present) use a cotton swab to dab pollen from flower anthers onto the stigma or gently shake flowers to distribute pollen.

Provide higher humidity for houseplants by placing them in groups. Each plant gives off moisture through its foliage creating more humidity in that area. Room or furnace humidifiers also help.

Keep your indoor plants clean by wiping off the leaves with a soft, damp rag. This will enhance the photosynthesis process for your plants.

Add a touch of color to your home with a low-maintenance Phalaenopsis (moth orchid) plant. Their flowers last six to eight weeks and it’s easy to get them to bloom again annually.

Enjoy amaryllis bulbs in full bloom, but don’t ignore them after their flowers fade. Pinch flowers off once they shrivel, making sure you remove the ovary behind the petals. Water whenever the soil feels dry a little below the surface. Fertilize in about six weeks. Keep the plants in your sunniest window until you can safely move them outside next summer.

Keep poinsettias looking their best for months by watering the soil as soon as the surface no longer feels moist. In February, apply a houseplant fertilizer at half-strength, then every four to six weeks thereafter. Prune them back in early summer, then either move them outside for the summer or keep them in a sunny window year-round.

Check rabbit fencing around trees and shrubs to make sure it is well above the snow line. If needed, extend it by wiring another row to the existing fencing. Fruit trees in particular need protection from rabbits, mice, voles, and other bark-nibblers.

Prune out cankers and fungal galls such as black knot on plum and cherry trees. Make a cut just above a lateral bud or a branch union 10-12 inches below the infection area. Pruning during sub-freezing temperatures reduces the chance of reinfection.

Spread sand or kitty litter on icy sidewalks, rather than commercially prepared ice-melting chemicals. Runoff from deicing chemicals results in pollution of groundwater, the source of most Minnesotans’ drinking water. Chloride in high amounts negatively affects lakes and waterways and is toxic to fish, aquatic bugs, and amphibians. Excessive use of deicing salts can degrade concrete, asphalt and natural stone, and corrode metals. Deicing salt harms and ultimately may kill plants.

Order seeds early for the best selection. Some flower seeds should be started early indoors in order to have plants large enough to transplant into gardens next spring. January is the time to order begonia, coleus, geranium, heliotrope, and pansy seeds to start under lights by mid-February. Most other flowering annuals only need an eight-week head start.

Floral arrangements and cut flower bouquets will last longer if you keep them in a cool location out of direct sunlight and keep the water refreshed.

You may get your garden questions answered by calling the new Master Gardener Help Line at 218-824-1068 and leaving a message. A Master Gardener will return your call. Or, emailing me at umnmastergardener@gmail.com and I will answer you in the column if space allows.

ADVERTISEMENT

University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners are trained and certified volunteers for the University of Minnesota Extension. Information given in this column is based on university research.