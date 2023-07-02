Ask the Master Gardener: Be careful! Cottonwood fluff is extremely flammable

Dear Master Gardener: I have lots of cottonwood fluff in my yard and caught the neighborhood children lighting some of it on fire on their driveway. This looks quite dangerous. Is cottonwood fluff flammable?

Answer: The eastern cottonwood can be seen throughout Minnesota’s urban and natural environment areas. It is a short-lived, fast-growing tree that can take over an open area if left alone. The trees are weak and very susceptible to ice damage, so the University of Minnesota does not recommend planting these trees near homes or places that could be a target for falling branches during a storm. Cottonwood trees are either male or female and it’s the female trees that produce cotton.

Yes, cottonwood fluff is extremely flammable and dangerous. The female tree releases the cotton-seeds after it pollinates and large drifts or piles of fluff can accumulate. This year seems to be a banner year for it! Minnesota firefighters are warning people to be careful, especially when there is a lot of the cotton fluff around, as houses have burned down and fires have gotten out of control.

Female cottonwood trees release cotton-seeds after pollinating and large drifts or piles of cotton fluff can accumulate on the ground. Contributed / Shutterstock

Dear Master Gardener: My friend gave me Sweet William seeds which I planted in my garden. Are they perennial or annual?

Answer: Sweet William (Dianthus barbatus) is a biennial, which requires two years to flower. You won’t see flowers this year, but you will see them next year as long as you planted them in well-drained soil. Some gardeners treat Sweet William as an annual. However, they will reseed if they are happy in their location and you will get plants yearly once they become established. This is a classic cottage garden plant and an excellent cut flower with a long vase life. Sweet William is hardy to zone 3.

Dear Master Gardener: I water my gerbera daisies in the morning but in the afternoon, they are bending over. What’s wrong?

Answer: Gerbera daisies are fussy about watering. When they droop, it is usually due to over or underwatering. Before this much needed weekend rain, we have had some very hot and dry weather. On the days when we had temperatures in the 90s, I was watering the containers on my deck twice a day (morning and late afternoon). Even though you water in the morning, by afternoon if the plants are wilting, the soil is dry, and temperatures are hot, water again deeply. Gerbera daisies do fine in full sun early in the day, but need to be protected from the more intense afternoon sun

July Gardening Tips

To keep plants producing, keep picking peas and beans — then later on tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers.

Leaf lettuce, spinach and radish turn bitter and bolt in July’s heat. Pull them out of the garden and replace them with broccoli, cabbage or cauliflower for fall harvest.

Stop harvesting rhubarb and asparagus this month to ensure productivity next year.

As soon as tomatoes set fruit, begin to monitor the lower leaves for Septoria leaf spot. Remove infected foliage and spray plants with a registered protective fungicide if the disease is severe. Mulching around the plants may help prevent disease organisms from splashing up from the soil. Mid-month, work additional fertilizer in a circle around tomato plants.

Pick vegetables when they are at their optimal size and maturity for best eating. Green beans, cucumbers and summer squash taste best before they get too large.

Prune summer-bearing and ever-bearing raspberry plants right after harvest. Remove all the older canes that bore fruit this summer by cutting them to the ground.

Keep garden beds weed free. Weeds compete with other plants for space, light, water and nutrients, and may host insects that spread disease.

Fertilize flowers in containers every week or two all summer long with a water-soluble fertilizer at half-strength.

Remove faded blooms from flowering perennials and annuals. Deadheading promotes continued blooming by preventing plants from setting mature seeds.

Whether picking your own flowers or buying them from a farmers’ market, take off the lower leaves, then cut the base of the stems at a 45-degree angle before putting them into a vase of water. Add floral preservatives to the water if you have some. Change the water every day or two.

Cut back the old stems of Delphiniums to the fresh growth at the base of the plant to encourage new growth and a second flush of flowers.

You can dig up weeds in your lawn now, but don’t spray with an herbicide until the fall when it is cooler. Fertilizer and herbicide applications can burn lawns during hot weather.

During the growing season, trees need 1 inch of water per week to keep their roots hydrated. It is especially important to water evergreens well during hot, dry weather. Woody plants weakened by drought stress are more susceptible to insect pests, diseases and winter injury.

July is a good month to prune maples, birch, and other trees that bleed when pruned in late winter.

Thin apples when the fruit is about marble size (early July). Thinning fruit off the trees by hand will promote larger, higher quality fruit. Leave one or two fruit per flower cluster or about four to six inches between fruit on any branch.

Keep applying repellents to discourage rabbits and deer from feasting on your plants.

Children (and adults) may enjoy creating a “watering hole” for birds, bees, and butterflies by setting a deep saucer or pan on top of an overturned pot. Add a rock as a landing pad.

You may get your garden questions answered by calling the new Master Gardener Help Line at 218-824-1068 and leaving a message. A Master Gardener will return your call. Or, emailing me at umnmastergardener@gmail.com and I will answer you in the column if space allows.

University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners are trained and certified volunteers for the University of Minnesota Extension. Information given in this column is based on university research.