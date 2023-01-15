Ask the Master Gardener: Birds will flock to feeders in cold, snowy winters

Dear Master Gardener: With this cold, snowy weather the birds seem to be eating at my feeders more than in previous years, especially blue jays. I’ve been purchasing mixes with more sunflower seeds. Is there another seed I should be providing? Will I have a bunch of sunflowers growing under my feeders next spring?

Answer: Although birds prefer natural foods such as the seeds and fruits from plants, in years such as this with an abundance of snow, you are increasing the survival rate by providing supplemental food. Cardinals and chickadees are permanent residents, but sometimes we get winter visitors from other places and their feeding habits are unpredictable and cyclical. The three main choices of food for bird feeders are large seeds, small seeds and suet. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, “About 80-90 percent of seed used in Minnesota is comprised of black-oil sunflower seeds and cardinal mixes. These have the greatest appeal to the broadest variety of winter birds and contain a high energy content.” The DNR says the following birds favor sunflower seeds: northern cardinals, blue jays, black-capped chickadees, house and purple finches, American goldfinches, evening and pine grosbeaks, Canada jays, nuthatches, crossbills, titmice, and many more. The DNR also recommends providing peanuts, as they offer a nutritious diet for black-capped chickadees, nuthatches, woodpeckers, blue jays, and even northern cardinals. Suet also provides a nutritious diet.

You probably won’t get sunflowers growing under your feeders, but you may have quite a pile of hulls when the snow melts!

Dear Master Gardener: My croton was so colorful when I got it, but now it’s turning green. What’s wrong with it?

Answer: There are many varieties of croton with different foliage colorations and shapes. The leaves are often marked with bright yellow, orange, red, and/or pink. This flashy houseplant needs strong light — even direct sunlight. If it doesn’t get at least four hours a day of strong light it will turn green and lose its usual rainbow of colors. The full colors will return if you place it outdoors next summer (acclimating it slowly) or place it in a sunny window.

Dear Master Gardener: I purchased a philodendron called Imperial Red. It’s not the vining philodendron I’m used to. Do I take care of it the same way as I do my vining one?

Answer: Philodendron ‘Imperial Red’ is a fairly uncommon, recent hybrid and a fabulous tropical plant. It has striking waxy dark red and green foliage. Keep it in a bright location out of direct sunlight and out of drafts. It requires rich soil, high in organic matter, that is well-draining. Be careful not to overwater it — only water your plant when the top 2 inches of soil feel dry. In addition, do not mist it because Philodendron Imperial Red is prone to bacterial leaf spot, which is caused by wet foliage. As a note, this plant is toxic to humans and pets when ingested.

Dear Master Gardener: We have a lot of wild turkeys roaming our neighborhood and they are quite a nuisance. Today I saw a neighbor feeding them. Is that legal?

Answer: It’s legal, as in you won’t get thrown in jail for doing it, but it’s highly discouraged. Here is what the Minnesota DNR has to say about it: “Don’t feed turkeys! Keep wild things wild! Feeding, whether direct or indirect, can cause turkeys to act tame and may lead to bold or aggressive behavior, especially in the breeding season. At first, the appearance of turkeys is usually novel and welcome. Property owners often regrettably feed the birds to encourage them to stay. It is only after the droppings accumulate, property is damaged, or residents are chased by aggressive jakes that they are considered a nuisance.” From a gardening perspective, you don’t want to encourage turkeys to hang out in your yard as they can cause a lot of damage to lawns and gardens!

Dear Master Gardener: I have noticed little bugs flying around my house that I think are fruit flies. They seem to be more prevalent around my plants. How do I get rid of them and will they harm my plants?

Answer: It sounds like fungus gnats. If you shake your plant or stir up the soil, you may see a flurry of insect activity. Fungus gnats are usually associated with over-watered houseplants or houseplants that are growing in potting soil that is high in organic matter. They are pesky but do not usually harm plants. Reducing the moisture in your soil should be your first step in combating the fungus gnat problem. Over-watering is one of the biggest mistakes people make with their houseplants. Allow the surface of the soil to dry out between watering sessions, but do not let your plant wilt.

According to the University of Minnesota entomology department, the only effective product for treating fungus gnat larvae in the soil is Bt h14 (for example, Knock-Out Gnats). However, this product does not kill adult fungus gnats. To reduce the number of adult fungus gnats you can place yellow sticky cards in the pots. Look for the insecticide and sticky traps in garden centers or online.

You may get your garden questions answered by calling the new Master Gardener Help Line at 218-824-1068 and leaving a message. A Master Gardener will return your call. Or, emailing me at umnmastergardener@gmail.com and I will answer you in the column if space allows.

University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners are trained and certified volunteers for the University of Minnesota Extension. Information given in this column is based on university research.