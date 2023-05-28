Ask the Master Gardener: Bring the heat with these hot pepper options for your garden

Dear Master Gardener: My husband likes very hot peppers and would like us to grow some this year in our vegetable garden. Please tell us about growing hot peppers.

Answer: All peppers, whether bell, hot or specialty, need warm weather, plenty of sunshine and water, and ample soil fertility. For the best success, wait until June to plant them in your garden. Choosing which hot peppers to grow can be fun — there is a pepper so hot that popping one in your mouth could send you to a hospital! Some of the more commonly grown hot peppers include ancho, chili, poblano, habanero, jalapeño and hot banana. Hot peppers get their heat from a compound called capsaicin. Capsaicin is in the seeds and the whitish membrane inside the fruit, so removing them before cooking or eating raw reduces the heat of the pepper.

The spiciness of hot peppers is measured in Scoville Heat Units (SHU), which indicates the amount of capsaicin present. Keep in mind that hot pepper flavor and Scoville heat units can vary by variety and growing conditions. The Scoville scale begins at zero with the bell pepper. Here are some SHU ratings for some of the more commonly grown hot peppers (the higher the number, the hotter the pepper): ancho and poblano 1,500-2,500; jalapeño 5,000; habanero range from 100,000 to 350,000; and a ghost pepper is about 1 million. The ghost pepper is the hottest pepper transplant you will probably find around here, but there is a hotter one — the Carolina Reaper reportedly has about a 2.2 million SHU rating! Capsaicin doesn’t dissolve in water so grabbing water to put out the fire in your mouth is useless. It will bind to the fat in milk, cheese or sour cream. Capsaicin dissolves in alcohol — beer doesn’t have a high enough alcohol content, but a straight shot of liquor might work!

Hot peppers can be picked at any color stage, but they are hottest when they are fully ripe. Mature color varies tremendously between varieties. Most hot peppers are firmly attached and should be removed with a knife or clippers to avoid damaging the plant. Take special care with hot peppers as some may burn bare skin when handled. And above all, don’t touch your eyes or sensitive body parts! Wear gloves when harvesting and handling, followed by a thorough hand-washing with soap and water to remove the capsaicin.

Dear Master Gardener: I never know how many plants to put in a hanging basket and container so that it looks full. How many plants should I put in a 10- and 12-inch pot?

Answer: How many plants you need to fill out a container depends on the size of the container, the size of the plant, how often you fertilize your containers, and if you want instant gratification. Ideally you should leave enough room between plants so that with two to three weeks growth the container looks full. If the plants are less crowded, they will get better air circulation and therefore less chance of disease. As a general rule, use three to four 4-inch potted plants per 10- to 12-inch container and four to six 4-inch potted plants per 14- to 16-inch container. I tend to like instant impact and plant five or six 4-inch pots per 12-inch container. Although when adding a large thriller like a canna to a 16-inch pot for example, I just add two filler plants (calibrachoa) and one spiller (mezzo trailing red).

Dear Master Gardener: I live in an association and noticed that there is a lot of garlic mustard along the edges of and in our wooded areas. Isn’t it a noxious weed and shouldn’t we be doing something about it?

Answer: Garlic mustard (Alliaria petiolate) is a European native and highly aggressive invasive species. It is a noxious weed and a prohibited species. It is found throughout most of Minnesota, with the exception of the northwest corner of the state. According to the Minnesota DNR, one plant produces hundreds of seeds and can infest an area within a few years. It forms large colonies, crowds out native species, and destroys habitat and food sources for wildlife. You typically find it on the edges and in wooded areas. The tiny seeds are often transported by muddy shoes, so it is often found along walking trails.

Yes, the association should be doing something about it. Minnesota’s Noxious Weed Law requires that listed species are controlled or eradicated on all public and private lands within the state (MS 18.75-18.91). However, the law does not require the removal or disposal of noxious weeds from the site where they were controlled or eradicated.

Homeowners should pull out individual plants by hand, as long as the entire root is removed. Because flowering garlic mustard can produce seeds even after it has been pulled up by the roots, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture recommends putting the pulled plants in bags for disposal and not leaving them on the ground where they were picked. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture and DNR recommend that the plants be kept on site for burning or piled and covered with a tarp for decay. The site should be monitored and plants that have sprouted should be removed. If plants must be moved off site, contact your local yard waste or compost site to see if they accept noxious weeds and are able to compost at high enough temperatures. Transportation to a disposal site is only allowed if the load can be protected in a manner that prevents the spread of noxious weed propagating parts during transport. It is illegal in Minnesota to dispose of the plants in a landfill. Herbicide control can be done using a spot application of two percent glyphosate in early spring or late fall. Carefully and thoroughly clean off shoes/boots, clothes, and tools before leaving the area to avoid spreading it.

Dear Master Gardener: Do butternut trees grow in Minnesota?

Answer: At one time, butternuts (Juglans cinerea) were common in Minnesota but they are now an endangered species because of their decimation by the fungal butternut canker. These trees are in the walnut family. In contrast to the black walnut, they are smaller and have velvet collars just above the scars left by last year’s leaves. The nut is enclosed in a thin, ellipsoidal husk covered with sticky hair. Like walnuts, they are favorites of squirrels.

You may get your garden questions answered by calling the new Master Gardener Help Line at 218-824-1068 and leaving a message. A Master Gardener will return your call. Or, emailing me at umnmastergardener@gmail.com and I will answer you in the column if space allows.

University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners are trained and certified volunteers for the University of Minnesota Extension. Information given in this column is based on university research.