Ask the Master Gardener: Color of air plants are often enhanced with floral tint

Dear Master Gardener: I went to a garden center that had a big display of air plants in different colors — yellow, lavender, pink, and blue. In nature are they really those colors or have they been dyed?

Answer: Tillandsia, commonly known as air plant, is a bromeliad that is an epiphyte (a plant that grows on the surface of another plant and gets its moisture and nutrients from the air, rain or other water source.) Its grass-like leaves are bluish-green and covered with gray scales. Most Tillandsia bloom once in their lifetime. When the plant is getting ready to bloom the leaves will turn a beautiful shade of dark pink or red. The colorful Tillandsia you saw on display have been enhanced — sprayed with a non-toxic floral tint. In their natural state they are not those colors.

Read more Ask the Master Gardener





Dear Master Gardener: My annual geraniums are in full sun in pots on my deck and are not blooming well this summer. Is it the drought and heat?

Answer: There can be several reasons why your geraniums (Pelargoniums) are not blooming. The usual problem is not enough sunlight, but yours are in full sun. Another common cause is overwatering. Geraniums tolerate dry soil better than overly wet soil. Geraniums do not require a lot of nutrients and will not bloom well if over-fertilized. With that said, when growing annuals in containers, nutrients get depleted more quickly than those grown in garden beds because repeated watering can leach nutrients over time. Fertilize annuals grown in containers at half-strength with a liquid fertilizer every two weeks. To promote flower production, choose a fertilizer with higher amounts of phosphorus or potassium relative to nitrogen, such as bloom boosting or tomato food fertilizer. To encourage new blooms, continue to deadhead the spent flowers. Dead-heading is good for most flowering plants if you don’t intend to collect seeds.

Dear Master Gardener: I am growing calla lilies in containers and am not getting very many flowers. I planted six rhizomes in one 12-inch pot and have only gotten a few sporadic blooms. Are they too crowded?

ADVERTISEMENT

Answer: Yes, they are probably too crowded. Overcrowding can be one of the causes of a lack of rebloom. Rhizomes should be planted 1 to 2 feet apart. Other causes are not enough sun, too little moisture or too much fertilizer. Calla lilies bloom best in full sun. Those grown in containers should be fertilized with a liquid fertilizer that is higher in phosphorus (the middle number) at half-strength.

Dear Master Gardener: I planted a Japanese maple in my Minneapolis yard and was wondering if I need to do anything special to protect it over the winter.

Answer: Japanese maples are hardy to zone 5 and Minneapolis is zone 4. You can get a microclimate anywhere (the climate of a very small or restricted area that is different from the climate of the surrounding area) that may allow you to grow plants that are meant for a warmer zone. A city can create its own climatic pattern called a heat island effect. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, “Heat islands are urbanized areas that experience higher temperatures than outlying areas. Structures such as buildings, roads, and other infrastructure absorb and re-emit the sun’s heat more than natural landscapes such as forests and water bodies. Urban areas, where these structures are highly concentrated and greenery is limited, become ‘islands’ of higher temperatures relative to outlying areas. Daytime temperatures in urban areas are about 1–7°F higher than temperatures in outlying areas and nighttime temperatures are about 2-5°F higher.”

Hopefully you have a microclimate situation, but I suggest taking measures to increase the survival rate of your tree. To protect the root zone, spread mulch three to four inches deep, two to three feet beyond the drip line, and keep it six inches away from the trunk. Before the ground freezes in the fall, water your tree heavily (soak the root zone deeply.) For the first three years, you may want to protect your tree with burlap because snow might break the young branches.

Dear Master Gardener: This is the second year of drought and it’s hard to go out of town for a few days or all my plants will die. Are there annuals that will survive periods without water that I can put in containers next year?

Answer: You pose a tough problem. Most annual flowers will not survive, let alone thrive, under drought conditions. If they are in hanging containers, their survival is even less likely because such containers dry out with great speed, needing water more than once a day when it’s hot and/or windy. Some cacti and sedums might grow for you. Flowering requires more moisture than foliage does so plants with interesting foliage might stand a greater chance of surviving. Dry soil foliage plants that you might try include love-lies-bleeding (Amaranthus), variegated pigeonberry (Dichondra), variegated snow in summer, (Euphorbia marginata), variegated or blue Marguerite, variegated lantana, purple fountain grass, dusty miller, or variegated nasturtium. Depending on how long you will be gone you may have to call upon a friendly neighbor who will water while you’re gone.

Dear Master Gardener: Should I deadhead my Asiatic lilies?

Answer: Yes, Asiatic lilies should be deadheaded when the flowers have faded. Cut the flower off with a sharp pruner so none of the plant’s energy is “wasted” on seed production. Do not remove stems or foliage — they are the most important plant component that allows the lily to come back next year and flower even more than before.

ADVERTISEMENT

You may get your garden questions answered by calling the new Master Gardener Help Line at 218-824-1068 and leaving a message. A Master Gardener will return your call. Or, emailing me at umnmastergardener@gmail.com and I will answer you in the column if space allows.

University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners are trained and certified volunteers for the University of Minnesota Extension. Information given in this column is based on university research.