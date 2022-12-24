Ask the Master Gardener: Cyclamen plants are great gifts to give friends

Dear Master Gardener: I like the look of a cyclamen and thought I’d give a red one to each friend for Christmas. Is it a good choice? Do they last long and are they easy to have as a houseplant?

Answer: ‘Tis the season for giving gifts to those we care about and I personally think giving plants is a great idea! I guess a plant-lover would think that way! A cyclamen is an excellent choice for a flowering houseplant because it blooms for months every year. You don’t have to limit yourself to red — they also come in pink, white, and purple. Cyclamen plants are easy to find this time of year at florists, nurseries, grocery store floral departments and big-box stores. Choose a plant that only has a few flowers open but has many buds forming at the base of the plant, so you will get a longer show of blooms. Bypass any with sagging, floppy stems.

A cyclamen does best in a cool, bright location. Make sure it isn’t exposed to cold or hot drafts, as this could cause the blooms to drop. If kept in bright light and watered correctly, it should bloom until spring. Cyclamens grow from round tubers and should be watered from the bottom or side of the pot, not on the center crown. Spent flowers should be removed by giving the stalk a sharp jerk to remove it from as close to the crown as possible. Fertilize your cyclamen lightly every month as long as it is blooming, stopping when it goes dormant and resuming when new growth appears. Water sparingly when the cyclamen is dormant. When the plant goes dormant the leaves will turn yellow, which causes some people to mistakenly toss it out. However, if you let it remain dormant and on the dry side throughout the summer, the plant should resume growth again in the fall and start the blooming cycle again.

Dear Master Gardener: There are little pine trees with red bows on them out in stores now for the holidays. Do these pine trees do well as a houseplant?

Answer: You are probably referring to the Norfolk Island pine, which is frequently sold in stores during the holidays as a living Christmas tree. Unlike the conifers you find in local garden stores, which are meant for outdoor planting only, these conifers, native to the Norfolk Islands and Australia, are tropical plants meant for indoor growing in our northern climate.

When purchasing a Norfolk Island pine, a single-stemmed specimen is best, but typically you will find multiple seedlings in a pot because they look fuller and sell easier. If you purchase a pot with multiple seedlings, you may want to plant the seedlings individually to encourage a single-stemmed tree with symmetrical, tiered branching coming off the main stem, which is characteristic of these plants. In addition, without thinning or repotting, the seedlings will be overcrowded and you will end up with seedlings of various sizes, vigor, and poor form. Norfolk Island pines should not be exposed to freezing temperatures, so make sure to take that into account when purchasing your plant. Wrap any plant you purchase at this time and make sure not to leave it in a cold car. Norfolk Island pines prefer cool temperatures with high humidity and evenly moist soil. It is best for all houseplants to use water that is at room temperature. If you have city water, let the water that you use for plants sit for 24 hours to dissipate the chlorine. Norfolk Island pines need bright light but should not be exposed to full sun. Turn the tree frequently to maintain its beautiful symmetrical shape.

If you decide to decorate your Norfolk Island pine for the holidays, keep in mind that the branches are not very strong, so use light-weight ornaments or small bows to avoid damaging your tree.

Dear Master Gardener: I didn’t get all my plants mulched for winter and now they’re all buried under the deep snow. Will they survive?

Answer: Don’t worry. Snow is actually a really good insulator. All the air space between snowflakes gives snow an R-6 for 6 inches of snow. Flower buds which were set in the fall on shrubs such as azaleas benefit from the added protection and if you are taking a chance on Zone 4 or 5 plants here in Zone 3, a good snow cover may boost your odds of success.

Snow-covered plants are also shielded from sun scald and the desiccating winter winds. In addition, melting snow in the spring waters the plants just as new growth appears

Dear Master Gardener: The soil in my pots is turning white and crusty on top. Some of my clay pots have white around the rim. What is this?

Answer: It sounds like the soil in your pots has a build-up of soluble salts. These salts accumulate on top of the soil, forming a white crust. You may also see a ring of salt deposits around the top edge of your pots and on the outside of clay pots. You can prevent soluble salts from building up by proper watering. If at all possible, do not use softened water to water your plants because it adds chemical salts to the soil, which can build up and potentially injure the roots of your plants, just like fertilizer can. You can flush most of the salts out by holding your pot over a sink and watering your plant heavily, allowing the water to run out of the drainage holes. Discard any water left in the saucer so the salts you just leached out are not reabsorbed back into the soil through the drainage holes or walls of the clay pot. If there is a layer of salts on the top of your soil, remove it before you begin leaching. If the soluble salt level is very high you may want to repot the plant. When you repot a plant, choose a container with drainage holes so water can drain freely from the soil. Layering pebbles in the bottom of a solid container will not help soil drainage.

