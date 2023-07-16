Ask the Master Gardener: Everyone can help the monarch butterfly population recover

Dear Master Gardener: I recently saw the monarch butterfly caterpillars and cocoons in the zippered “cage” at the Northland Arboretum. Isn’t it better to leave them alone out in their natural habitat?

Answer: Probably not. The monarch butterfly population has decreased about 80% in the last 20 years. Climate change, overuse of pesticides and less of their beloved native milkweeds have combined to make it a lot more challenging for them to successfully feed and reproduce. A devastating freeze in their winter habitat in Mexico a few years ago all but wiped out the entire species. To help the monarch’s population recover, gardeners have been incorporating swamp milkweed and the orange-flowered Asclepius tuberosa into their landscapes (some cultivars of milkweed are not native and should not be used) as well as flowers that will provide lots of nectar for the adult butterflies.

But nature can be cruel, and in the wild only 2%-10% of the eggs laid will become mature butterflies. Those numbers can improve all the way to 80%-95% if we provide safe places away from their predators for them to feed and pupate. Plus, it is really exciting to witness the magic.

Don’t just put your caterpillar in a small jar and cross your fingers. Caterpillars will grow bigger if they have plenty of well-ventilated space, like the mesh tent at the Arb, or an old aquarium or plastic bin covered with mesh. Be prepared to clean out the frass (caterpillar poop) every day and have a nearby source of milkweed leaves. A caterpillar can eat an entire milkweed plant before it forms its cocoon! Because milkweed is their only food source, don’t try any substitutes. Put fresh leaves with the stems wrapped in damp paper towels into your cage every day. Keep it in bright natural light, but not in direct sunlight.

When a monarch caterpillar is ready to form the cocoon, it will often attach itself with a silky thread and dangle upside down in a “J” shape. It will shed its final skin and the resulting cocoon replaces it. Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com

When the caterpillar is ready to form the cocoon, it will often climb to the top of the enclosure and after attaching itself with a silky thread, will dangle upside down in a “J” shape. It will suddenly and very quickly shed its final skin. The resulting green cocoon, with golden spots, replaces it. The adult butterfly will emerge anywhere from 10 days to 14 days later. Make sure there is plenty of room for it to spread its wings so they can dry. Then it’s time to take your new friend outdoors and release it. Job well done!

Dear Master Gardener: I planted virgin’s bower a few years ago and it is taking over my garden. I didn’t think Clematis was an aggressive plant.

Answer: As a general rule, Clematis are well-mannered plants. Clematis virginiana (virgin’s bower), on the other hand, can be a very unruly plant. This plant is native to North America, including Minnesota. In its natural habitat it is found in moist woodland edges.

Virgin’s bower easily covers an entire large arbor and should be sited where it can be controlled, as it self-seeds readily. It’s a very useful plant for natural settings. It blooms in August with a blanket of white flowers. If you string wires from the base of a tree to its lower branches and let the vine climb up, the effect can be stunning — a large vertical column of foliage and effervescent white blooms with very interesting seedheads into winter. The female plants produce the feathery autumn seed heads that are quite striking.

Dear Master Gardener: My Siberian Iris didn’t bloom very well this year. I forgot to cut them back last year. Could that be the problem?

Answer: Siberian Iris are great additions to the perennial garden and an excellent choice for the organic gardener, as they are rarely troubled by disease (unlike bearded iris which can require pesticides to grow well). It is very possible that not cutting your plants back last fall is the cause of the lack of blooms. Rodents, usually voles, sometimes use mature beds of Siberian Iris to hunker down for the winter. They will chew and eat the crown of the plant, which won’t kill it but will damage it enough that it won’t bloom. To prevent this from happening cut your Siberian Iris plants down to ground level in late fall after a hard frost.

The other possibility is that the plant is overgrown. If it is three to five years old, the center is starting to die and there are fewer and fewer flowers so it is time to dig up the clump and divide them. Discard the woody center.

Dear Master Gardener: My leaf lettuce is starting to taste somewhat bitter and stalks are shooting up. Should I pull it out?

Answer: Lettuce is a cool weather vegetable that grows best at 60-65 degrees. Leaf lettuce grows quickly and is the easiest type of lettuce to grow. During the heat of July leaf lettuce, spinach and cilantro tend to bolt (go to seed) and taste bitter. When it bolts, pull it out of your garden and replace it with broccoli, cabbage or cauliflower for a fall harvest.

Dear Master Gardener: What is the difference between a cultivar and a variety?

Answer: The difference between cultivar and variety can be very confusing! Both terms are part of the scientific name of a plant. A cultivar name is not italicized when written, and is capitalized within single quotes; for example, Hosta ‘Sum and Substance.’ A variety is italicized and not capitalized. It often has the abbreviation “var.” for variety.

According to Iowa State University Extension, “Varieties often occur in nature and most varieties are true to type. That means the seedlings grown from a variety will also have the same unique characteristic of the parent plant. Cultivars are not necessarily true to type. In fact, cultivar means ‘cultivated variety.’ Therefore, a cultivar was selected and cultivated by humans. Some cultivars originate as sports or mutations of plants. Other cultivars could be hybrids of two plants.”

You may get your garden questions answered by calling the new Master Gardener Help Line at 218-824-1068 and leaving a message. A Master Gardener will return your call. Or, emailing me at umnmastergardener@gmail.com and I will answer you in the column if space allows.

University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners are trained and certified volunteers for the University of Minnesota Extension. Information given in this column is based on university research.