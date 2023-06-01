Ask the Master Gardener: Find the perfect sized tree for your yard

Dear Master Gardener: I live on a small city lot. Last year I lost a maple tree in my front yard and this year I would like to replace it with a small tree (under 25 feet). What do you suggest?

Answer: Following is a list and short description of trees that are less than 25 feet and will do well on a city lot:

1. Summertime amur maackia (Maakia amurensis) is a low maintenance, University of Minnesota introduction that is ideal for smaller landscapes. It reaches 15-20 feet in height and 12-15 feet in width at maturity. It sports white spiky flowers in midsummer and the mottled olive-green bark adds winter interest. This tree is in the pea (legume) family, so it is a tough plant that can live in poor (but well-drained) soil and still look good.

2. Crabapple (Malus) is another beautiful option. They can be prone to disease, so it is important to carefully select a disease-resistant cultivar. The following are disease resistant: A. Donald Wyman reaches 20-25 feet in height and width at maturity. It has fragrant, light pink buds that open to pure white flowers in the spring, good overall disease resistance, and outstanding fruit that persists into spring. B. Prairifire reaches 20 feet in height and width at maturity. It produces dark pink flowers. The bark is a lovely reddish-brown and the foliage has a slight purplish cast. Prairifire produces dark-red fruit for ornamental interest. C. Red Splendor can reach heights of up to 25 feet and matures into a symmetrically rounded and spreading canopy. It has showy pink flowers, attractive, red fruit, and the foliage provides autumn interest as it turns a deep burgundy color.

3. The Japanese tree lilac (Syringa reticulata) reaches 20-25 feet in height and 15-20 feet in width (depending on the cultivar.) Japanese tree lilacs are one of the finest specimen trees for smaller home landscapes. It features showy plumes of fragrant creamy white flowers in early summer and has interesting, dark red bark. Golden Eclipse, Ivory Silk, Summer Snow, and Snowdance are excellent cultivars. Snowdance is hardy to 40 degrees below zero and has a more reliable bloom than the others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meeting fellow gardeners is one way to make social connections that come with health benefits. Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service

June Gardening Tips

Early June is a great time to finish planting gardens, containers, and hanging baskets.

Move houseplants outdoors when nighttime temperatures are 55-60 degrees, as they will benefit from increased light and humidity. Keep them protected from direct sun. Heat and wind can dry them out, so check them often to see if they need water. Add fertilizer at half-strength every few weeks.

Cut rose flowers early in the morning when it is cool and the top of the bud is starting to open. Make the cut at a 45-degree angle above an outward-facing, five-leaf leaflet with sharp, clean pruners.

You may need to replace early vegetables such as peas, radishes, leaf lettuce and spinach with quick maturing seeds or transplants. You can direct seed green beans (bush type), beets, green onions, or summer squash.

Water your lawn deeply and infrequently when it shows signs of drought stress (dull color, blades curling inward, your footprints are obvious in the grass). Conserve moisture by watering early in the day when temperatures are lowest and winds have not picked up yet. Avoid late evening watering if possible because foliage that remains wet overnight is more prone to plant diseases.

Read more Ask the Master Gardener





If you need to prune spring-flowering shrubs, such as rhododendron, azalea, lilac, forsythia, weigela, or ninebark, do it right after they have finished blooming. Pruning later in the summer may eliminate much of next year’s blooms. Older stems can be removed to the ground and plants can be lightly shaped by cutting the longest branches part way back with a pruning shears. This results in plants with a more natural look that will stay dense in the middle and bloom well again next year.

Anthracnose is a fungal disease that shows up almost every year on ash, maple, and sometimes oak trees. It causes large dark blotches on leaves, many of which drop. Only rarely is it severe enough to damage trees. Rake up and dispose of fallen leaves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fungicide is not necessary.

Resist the temptation to cut or pull off or tie together the unattractive leaves of daffodils, tulips, and other spring-flowering bulbs. Leave them until they are no longer green.

Create a butterfly garden with children by planting butterfly favorites: chives, butterfly weed, coneflowers, liatris, yarrow, dill, zinnia, marigold, verbena, and/or cosmos. Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service

Keep fertilizing until they are brown and withered because the foliage continues to gather energy to nourish the bulb for next year.

Cut back Dicentra (bleeding heart) as the flowers fade. This will reduce reseeding and encourage new growth.

Avoid overfertilizing your plants. Most perennials get all the nutrients they need from the soil. Top-dress established beds every three to four years by working several inches of compost into the soil surface. If plants are stunted or less vigorous you can give them a boost with a diluted solution (one-half the recommended amount) of liquid fertilizer.

Check the upper and lower leaves and stems of your plants for aphids and mites. They suck out plant juices and cause leaves to turn yellow and brown. Spray leaves, especially the undersides, with a blast of water to dislodge these pests. If there are still too many, use an insecticidal soap (a soap formulated to kill soft-bodied insects that is not harmful to the plant or environment).

Check pine trees for pine sawfly larvae that look like caterpillars. Knock them off with a blast of water from your garden hose.

ADVERTISEMENT

Water young trees and shrubs once or twice a week all summer, depending on rainfall amounts, heat, and wind conditions. Water at the base of the plants, preferably in the morning, to conserve moisture. Add more mulch over the root area if it is less than 3 inches deep, keeping the mulch at least 3 inches away from the trunk and stems.

Create a butterfly garden with children by planting butterfly favorites: chives, butterfly weed, coneflowers, liatris, yarrow, dill, zinnia, marigold, verbena, and/or cosmos. Add a few rocks for sunning and a shallow saucer of water. A book your children may enjoy is “Where Butterflies Grow” by Joanne Ryder and Lynne Cherry.

You may get your garden questions answered by calling the Master Gardener Help Line at 218-824-1068 and leaving a message. A Master Gardener will return your call. Or, emailing me at umnmastergardener@gmail.com and I will answer you in the column if space allows.

University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners are trained and certified volunteers for the

University of Minnesota Extension. Information given in this column is based on university research.