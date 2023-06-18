Ask the Master Gardener: Issues with rose bushes could be iron deficiency

Dear Master Gardener: The leaves on my rugosa rose bushes are yellow and the veins are dark green. The young leaves seem to be more affected than the old ones. The plants have pink flowers and are flowering fine. What could be the problem?

Answer: It sounds like it could be iron chlorosis, a deficiency of iron in leaves, which is common in rugosa roses. According to Oklahoma State University Extension, “Pink or white flowered cultivars exhibit this symptom more than red flowered cultivars. Cases of iron or other micronutrient deficiency are caused by some factor that interferes with the availability or uptake from soil, rather than an actual deficiency in the soil.” Some factors that could cause this are high soil pH, poor soil aeration, overwatering, or overfertilizing. A soil test will accurately determine if there is an iron or micronutrient deficiency and how to correct it.

Some hostas can be planted in full sun, but as a general rule, hostas are shade-loving plants that prefer evenly drained soil that is moist and rich in organic matter.<br/> Contributed

Dear Master Gardener: The centers of the leaves on my hostas that are in more sun look bleached and some have dry, brown leaf edges. I thought hostas can be planted in full sun.

Answer: Some hostas can be planted in full sun, but as a general rule, hostas are shade-loving plants that prefer evenly drained soil that is moist and rich in organic matter. It sounds like your hostas are in too much sun and have sun scorch or they are in dry soil and not getting enough water. The hostas that are blue in color need to especially be in shade. Sun tolerant hostas tend to be the ones that are derived from Hosta plantaginea. Some sun tolerant hostas that are typically easy to find are: Aphrodite, August Moon, Carolina Sunshine, Cathedral Windows, Eagle’s Nest, Fortunei Aureomarginata, Fragrant Bouquet, Gentle Giant, Guacamole, Lady Isobel Barnett, Hosta plantaginea, Sum and Substance (morning sun), Sweet Innocence, Venus, and Yesterday’s Memories. Hostas that come from Hosta plantaginea parentage have pure white, very fragrant flowers that require more sunlight for their blooms. They also require lots of water!

Dear Master Gardener: Should I deadhead my alliums?

Answer: It depends. Some gardeners remove the spent flower heads and some consider the seed heads to be an interesting ornamental feature in the garden and leave them in place. Some alliums grow from bulbs, such as Globemaster and Purple Sensation and some are herbaceous, such as Millennium and Summer Beauty. To deadhead alliums grown from bulbs, snip off the flower stem at the base of the plant when the flower has lost its color. It is important to let the foliage die back naturally. When the foliage has turned yellow and withered you can usually remove it with a gentle tug. With herbaceous alliums you should just deadhead the spent flowers. The foliage of herbaceous alliums remains attractive throughout the season.

Dear Master Gardener: My chokecherry tree has galls on the stems and branches and misshapen fruit. What is wrong and what can I do about it?

Answer: First let’s address the galls. Chokecherry trees are very susceptible to a fungal disease called black knot. If the galls on your tree started out soft then eventually got hard, black, and knobby this could be the problem. There can be anywhere from a few galls to hundreds on a tree. If only a few galls are present, prune out the infected branches in late winter (February or March) when temperatures are below freezing. Make the pruning cut at least 3 to 4 inches below the gall. The infected branches should be removed from the area and destroyed so they can’t infect anything else. If you are dealing with severe black knot infections, the best options are to do nothing or remove the tree.

Regarding the misshapen fruit – it could be due to chokecherry midge damage, which appears in June and July as enlarged, pear-shaped fruits. Cut open the fruit and see if there are larvae inside that look like yellowish-orange maggots. These tiny maggots feed on the developing fruit causing the fruit to become enlarged (gall). The gall is the enlarged, pear-shaped, hollow fruit. Larval feeding continues until late July, when the maggots drop to the ground to pupate during the winter. There can be a combination of normal berries and galls on the same fruit cluster. The gall starts out green but turns red as it develops. Monitor developing fruit for gall formation. Removing and destroying the galls may help keep the population down.

You may get your garden questions answered by calling the new Master Gardener Help Line at 218-824-1068 and leaving a message. A Master Gardener will return your call. Or, emailing me at umnmastergardener@gmail.com and I will answer you in the column if space allows.

University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners are trained and certified volunteers for the University of Minnesota Extension. Information given in this column is based on university research.