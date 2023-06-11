Ask the Master Gardener: Marigolds might just be repellant — in a good way

Dear Master Gardener: Are marigolds edible and do they really act as a natural pesticide?

Answer: Marigolds, a native of Mexico, have been grown in gardens throughout the world for hundreds of years and are one of the most popular bedding plants in the United States. Calendula officinalis (pot marigold), Tagetes erecta (African marigold) and Tagetes tenuifolia (signet marigold) are edible. Pot marigolds have been reported to taste tangy and peppery, African marigolds strong and pungent, and signet marigolds citrus-like or spicy tarragon. It is important to correctly identify flowers before consuming them and to make sure they have not been treated with pesticides. The only way to ensure flowers have not been previously treated with pesticides is to grow them from seed or buy organically grown plants.

Read more Ask the Master Gardener





Although there is little documentation and research to back it up, some garden experts agree that French and African marigolds repel some insects and nematodes and they “must smell to repel.” Some garden experts also believe that French marigolds repel mosquitoes.

According to Iowa State University Extension, not only do marigolds not repel rabbits, deer or other animals, rabbits occasionally browse heavily on marigolds. Research studies there have also concluded marigolds are not effective in reducing insect damage on vegetable crops.

Dear Master Gardener: Am I supposed to deadhead cannas? If so, how do you do it?

ADVERTISEMENT

Answer: The main reason flowers exist is to produce more flowers. As flowers fade and drop their petals, they begin to form seed heads. The energy is focused on the development of seeds rather than flowers. Deadheading channels the energy into the flowers rather than seed production, which results in continual blooms and healthier plants. Deadheading is removing the spent flower before it sets seed. If you deadhead your flowers it will help keep your plants blooming and looking good for the entire growing season. Be very careful to pinch or cut off just the spent flowers from your canna plant leaving the buds in place (they usually form right next to the spent flowers).

Most annuals are self-cleaning and do not need to be deadheaded. This means the old blooms fall off naturally. Some plants that will continue to bloom without deadheading include: Ageratum, Angelonia, Begonia, Bidens, Browallia, Calibrachoa, Canna, Cleome, Diascia, Diamond Frost Euphorbia, Impatiens, Lantana, Lobelia, Osteospermum, Scaevola, Supertunia petunias, Torenia and Verbena.

Annuals that benefit from deadheading include: Cosmos, Dahlias, Geranium (Pelargonium), Heliotrope, Marigold, Petunias, Snapdragon and Zinnia. Pinch off spent flowers below the old flowers with your fingers or snip them off with pruning shears — make sure to pinch the fat ovary too, not just the petals.

Dear Master Gardener: Can we grow pear trees in the Brainerd area?

Answer: Pear (Pyrus) trees can be grown for either their tasty fruit or their beautiful flowers and foliage. Whether the trees are grown for ornamental purposes or for fruit, the trees will be covered for a brief period with spectacular white flowers in spring. Plant pear trees in full sun in a protected area. If you are growing pear trees for the fruit it is best to plant two varieties with compatible pollen or make sure there is a pear tree in a neighbor’s yard. It takes three to 10 years for trees to begin flowering and produce fruit.

Pyrus ussuriensis (Siberian pear) is an ornamental variety. The pears are very astringent and inedible and can be messy when they drop in late summer. On the other hand, if you are trying to attract wildlife, they are a benefit. They are hardy to zone 3 and get about 20 feet in height and width. Not only is the tree covered in flowers in the spring, but the leaves turn yellow, red or purple in the fall. It is resistant to fire blight, a bacterial disease that can attack pear trees.

Ure is hardy to zone 3 and gets 20 feet tall and 15 feet wide at maturity. The fruit is small, rounded, tender, sweet, and very juicy. It is fairly resistant to fire blight.

Golden Spice is the same size as Ure and also hardy to zone 3. The fruits are good for canning and spicing and making jams and jellies. The fruit is fair for fresh eating. It has very good resistance to fire blight, but can have other disease problems such as anthracnose, canker, scab, and powdery mildew.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patten is hardy to zone 3b. In addition to its showy white flowers in spring, it has good fall color. It gets 30 feet in height by 25 feet in width at maturity. The fruit is yellow with a red blush, good quality, and excellent for fresh eating, canning, juicing, and baking. It is self-pollinating and resistant to fireblight.

Minnesota gardeners who live in zone 4 have some more options, such as Summercrisp and Juicy Jewell (a new University of Minnesota release).

Dear Master Gardener: I planted 50 daffodil bulbs two years ago. They came up and bloomed last year, but this year they only produced foliage and didn’t flower. What could be wrong?

Answer: There could be several reasons why your daffodils didn’t bloom this year. The most common reason for them not blooming the following year is the foliage was cut back before the plants died back naturally. Daffodil foliage usually hangs in there for four to six weeks after blooming. During that time the foliage is manufacturing food which is transported down to the bulbs. If foliage is cut back too soon, folded over, or tied in knots, it could prevent the plants from storing enough food in the bulbs. Allow the daffodil foliage to die completely before removing it.

If your daffodil plants are in too much shade, they may not be able to store enough food in their bulbs due to insufficient sunlight. Daffodils need at least six hours of direct sun per day.

Another possibility is too much nitrogen fertilizer. If nitrogen fertilizer or organic matter that is rich in nitrogen is overused, it creates lush foliage at the expense of flowers. Use fertilizer with a higher middle number (phosphorus) such as 10/20/20 or 0/10/10 on daffodils and all bulbs.

You may get your garden questions answered by calling the new Master Gardener Help Line at 218-824-1068 and leaving a message. A Master Gardener will return your call. Or, emailing me at umnmastergardener@gmail.com and I will answer you in the column if space allows.

ADVERTISEMENT

University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners are trained and certified volunteers for the University of Minnesota Extension. Information given in this column is based on university research.