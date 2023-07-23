Ask the Master Gardener: Mislabeled pepper seeds are causing confusion among growers

Dear Master Gardener: I started bell pepper seeds last spring. I’ve got beautiful plants, but the peppers that are showing up are yellow and shaped more like jalapeños than bell peppers. What happened?

Answer: Just like me, you’re a victim of Peppergate! I noticed the exact same thing on one of my plants last week — and about two hours later there was a great article about the problem on the Garden Professors page on Facebook. Looks like my “Purple Beauty” is going to be something named “Hungarian Hot Wax!”

Apparently five pepper varieties got mislabeled somewhere along the worldwide supply chain. Since one supplier’s seeds went to a number of different growers and seed companies, the problem is showing up all over the country. Pepper seeds all look alike, as do the seedlings, so nobody knew there was a problem until the actual peppers started showing up. I guess we get to taste something new. And we can be glad we didn’t promise to provide 50 pounds of bell peppers to anybody!

Dear Master Gardener: The lower leaves on my tomato plants had small, round, brown spots on the leaves near the ground. Then some of the spots got rings around them and the leaves started turning yellow. What’s wrong with the tomato plants?

Answer: It sounds like it could be early blight, which is a common occurrence in Minnesota gardens. Lower leaves become infected when water or raindrops splash pathogens from the soil onto the leaves. The pathogen typically spreads when the relative humidity is 90% or higher, with rainy weather or heavy dew, or overhead watering. Mulching with straw, dried leaves, fabric, or plastic mulch will help prevent it. It’s also important to water at the base of each plant, either by hand watering or using drip irrigation or a soaker hose. Another thing you can do to prevent disease is to remove the bottom leaves to keep early blight spores from splashing up from the soil onto the leaves.

When planting tomatoes, peppers, and potatoes at the beginning of the season, look for resistant varieties. Resistance doesn’t mean you will not see any early blight, but these varieties can better tolerate the pathogens, so the damage will be less severe than with non-resistant varieties. Make sure to rotate your crops and allow two years to pass before planting tomatoes or peppers in the same spot.

Dear Master Gardener: My Japanese wisteria has seed pods and I was wondering if I can give them to a few friends so they can start wisteria plants.

Answer: You can give them to your friends and they can propagate wisteria from seed pods, but let them know it will probably take at least 15 years before they see flowers. In addition, the plant may not look like the parent plant. The faster way to get wisteria plants from your plant is to propagate them from cuttings. Keep in mind that you should cut the seed pods off whether you give them away or not because the pods will ripen, spew seeds out, and wherever the wind takes them, you will have lots of wisteria plants growing.

Dear Master Gardener: I planted lavender verbena for the first time this year and the bees and butterflies seem to really like it. Is verbena considered a good pollinator plant?

Answer: I planted lavender verbena (Verbena bonariensis) for the first time this year, too. I am using it as the “thriller” in three containers. I pinched the plants back early in the season so they would be more compact — they are about 3 to 4 feet tall versus 6 feet without pinching. The clusters of lavender flowers floating atop tall, stiff, airy stems have attracted passing butterflies, bees, and even hummingbirds to stop and take a sip of nectar. Verbena is a great pollinator plant that attracts bumblebees, hummingbird moths, hummingbirds, and a wide variety of adult butterflies.

Dear Master Gardener: Is turtlehead a native plant?

Answer: White turtlehead (Chelone glabra) is a Minnesota native wildflower. It grows best in full sun to part shade and consistently moist soil. It will thrive on the edge of a pond, stream, or rain garden. It blooms late summer to early fall and makes a good addition to a moon garden, as long as it gets enough moisture. White turtlehead attracts butterflies, bees, and hummingbirds and is the sole host plant for the alluring Baltimore checkerspot butterfly. It is deer resistant, as the leaves are quite bitter.

Pink turtlehead (Chelone lyonii) is native to the eastern United States and a long-blooming, late-season perennial with the same growing requirements. Hot Lips is a popular cultivar. Turtlehead gets its common name from the shape of the flower which looks like the head a turtle with its mouth wide open.

Dear Master Gardener: Are ornamental kale and cabbage edible?

Answer: Ornamental cabbage and kale, also known as flowering cabbage and kale, are in the same species (Brassica oleracea) as edible cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower. Although ornamental cabbage and kale are edible, they are typically grown as foliage plants for their rich colored leaves rather than as vegetables. They almost always have a bitter taste, but are often used as culinary garnishes. In this area they are grown as annuals and their large rosettes of white, pink, purple or red leaves make colorful additions to gardens. They need the cool weather of spring or fall to develop their best foliage color, and will usually start to decline when temperatures are above 80 degrees. According to the University of Wisconsin Extension, technically, ornamental cabbage and kale are all kales (kales produce leaves in tight rosettes; cabbages produce heads). But in the horticultural trade, ornamental kale is the term used for types with deeply-cut, curly, frilly or ruffled leaves. Ornamental cabbage is the term used for types with broad, flat leaves that are edged in a contrasting color. Ornamental cabbage and kale grow approximately one foot wide and 15 inches tall. There are many cultivars that are commercially available.

