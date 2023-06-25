Ask the Master Gardener: Renew your lilac by pruning older stems

Dear Master Gardener: I have an old, overgrown lilac that doesn’t bloom very much anymore. Is there a way to rejuvenate it?

Answer: Yes, it’s called renewal pruning — a technique used for older or overgrown shrubs that allows for more light to penetrate throughout the plant and encourages new stems to grow and flower. When lilacs get older the stems can grow very large and tree-like and shade out new growth at the plant base. For renewal pruning remove up to one-third of the oldest, thickest stems or trunks using a lopper or hand saw. Removing them right down to the ground will encourage the growth of new stems from the roots. Do this every year (usually over three years) until all the thick, overgrown stems are removed, then switch to standard pruning as needed. The best time to do this is late winter (March).

Another thing to keep in mind when lilacs are not blooming well, is to make sure to avoid applying lawn fertilizers near or around them, as the high nitrogen content will give you lush foliage but decrease flowering.

Dear Master Gardener: Is an American hornbeam a good tree to add to our shady yard?

Answer: American hornbeam (Carpinus caroliniana), also called blue beech or musclewood, is a wonderful addition to a shady site. It is a small ornamental tree native to Minnesota and makes a good substitute for a Japanese maple (which unfortunately is only hardy to zone 5). The American hornbeam is a great understory tree for a wooded lot or woodland garden, as it grows best in part to full shade. It is one of the few landscape trees that does well in full shade. It is resistant to most pests and diseases, and adapts to a wide range of soil textures, pH levels, and moisture levels. These trees provide multi-seasonal interest, with smooth, bluish-gray trunks in winter; foliage in shades of yellow, orange, and scarlet in autumn; and light green dangling seed heads against dark green foliage in summer.

Dear Master Gardener: When do I pinch back my late-blooming perennials to get them bushier?

Answer: Pinching does produce a fuller plant and most tall or thin plants can benefit from pinching. Pinching refers to removing a small amount of growth, usually less than 1 to 2 inches, from the tip of the shoot. To make tall asters more compact, simply pinch out the tip of each stem to force more side branching every few weeks, starting in late spring or early summer. The newer cultivars of mums do not need to be pinched, but the traditional method is to pinch out the tips on side branches when they have grown 6 inches and continue pinching until mid-June to early July, depending on the bloom time of the variety. Pinching the tall growing sedums to four inches may prevent flopping.

Dear Master Gardener: I was told to wait until my rhubarb plant is two years old before harvesting it. This is year two and I’m harvesting. When should my plant be fertilized and when should I stop harvesting?

Answer: You are correct that you need to wait until the second year to harvest rhubarb, three if you started it from seed. Rhubarb is a heavy feeder. It is good practice to add either rich compost or a balanced commercial fertilizer, or both. The harvest season lasts until the end of June. After harvest, make sure to keep all of the leaves on the plant to build up reserves of energy for next year.

Dear Master Gardener: I was at a friend’s garden and asked him what a bluish-purple flower was in his garden and he said it is cupid’s-dart. I’ve never heard of it before. What can you tell me about it?

Answer: Cupid’s-dart (Catananche caerulea) is a short-lived perennial in the aster family. It is native to the Mediterranean area. Half the plant sources say it is zone 4 and half say zone 3, so gardeners in Minnesota should give it a try! The plant gets 1 to 2 feet in height and about 1 foot in width and looks great when massed. The dandelion-like flowers are blue to lavender-blue with short yellow stamens. The flowers are showy, make great additions to a fresh or dry bouquet, and attract butterflies. Cupid’s-dart should be grown in full sun in loose, sandy, soil that is rich in humus. Although they are short-lived, if they are happy in their garden spot, they will self-seed. As a cultural note, the early Greeks and Romans used this plant to make love potions, hence the common name “cupid’s-dart.” The flowers still symbolize love.

Dear Master Gardener: Are geraniums both perennials and annuals?

Answer: Geranium, commonly known as Cranesbill or hardy geranium, is an herbaceous perennial that grows in sun to part shade. Most are hardy to zone 3. Flowers come in white, blue, lavender, purple, and pink. The main blooming period is in the spring with sporadic bloom throughout the summer. To encourage blooming throughout the season, cut the plant down to the ground after it flowers. Geranium is considered to be a “deer resistant” plant.

The common garden geranium that we grow as an annual is actually a Pelargonium and originates from South Africa. These plants have a large variety of flower color, growth habit, leaf pattern, and scent. Pelargonium flowers come in white, pink, salmon, fuchsia, red, lavender, and bi-colors. Pelargoniums should be planted in a sunny spot with at least eight hours of sunlight. They will not bloom well if they are over-fertilized. Allow them to dry out between watering sessions to avoid root rot.

