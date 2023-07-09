Ask the Master Gardener: Spotting wild chives a rare treat in Minnesota

Dear Master Gardener: My wife and I were walking along the banks at the North Shore and saw a patch of plants that looked like chives. They had lavender flowers. Is there a wild species or was it probably a garden escapee?

Answer: It’s possible you were very lucky and spotted wild chives (Allium schoenoprasum), a rare and endangered species only found along the rocky shores of Lake Superior or rocky terraces of nearby rivers. The wild chives native to Minnesota look very similar to the European garden chives. They flower from June until about mid-July.

Dear Master Gardener: What ground covers do best in shade?

Answer: Following is a list of ground covers that perform well in shade:

Bishop’s Weed, also known as Goutweed or Snow-on-the-Mountain (Aegopodium podagraria ‘Variegatum’), is a fast growing, vigorous groundcover that tolerates poor soil and shady conditions. It has variegated green and white leaves and clusters of white flowers that bloom in early summer. Use it with caution in beds and borders as it is very aggressive!

Bugleweed (Ajuga) blooms in spring to early summer and will grow in full sun to full shade. It is rabbit and deer resistant. Burgundy Glow has variegated leaves with tinges of pink. All cultivars have purple flowers.

Canadian wild ginger (Asarum canadense) is native to Minnesota. Each plant has a single, brownish-red flower that lies on the ground at the base of the plant. It spreads by rhizomes and tends to form colonies.

Lily of the Valley (Convallaria majalis) has white, bell-shaped, fragrant flowers that bloom in late spring/early summer. It grows in part to full shade. It is slow to spread but long-lived once established.

Barrenwort (Epimedium) tolerates deep shade and drought. This plant has beautiful heart-shaped leaves and tiny orchid-like flowers that bloom in spring/early summer. It is rabbit and deer resistant.

Sweet woodruff (Galium odoratum) is hardy to zone 4. I have planted it in my zone 3b shade garden with mixed results – successfully coming back after a mild winter and losing it after a harsh winter with little snow cover. It grows in part to full shade and sports small, fragrant white flowers.

Deadnettle (Lamium) is a deer resistant perennial that grows best in light shade. Some cultivars have pretty silver leaves edged in dark green (Beacon Silver, White Nancy) and all cultivars have dainty, snapdragon-like flowers that come in either purple, pink, or white.

Japanese Spurge (Pachysandra) is hardy to zone 4 and performs very well in deep shade. It is one of the few groundcovers that does well beneath mature shade trees. It performs best in highly organic acidic soils. Blight can be a problem with this plant.

If you are interested in hearing more about shade plants, I will be presenting “Welcome to the Shady Garden” at noon on Tuesday, July 11 at the Brainerd Public Library. This is a free seminar sponsored by the Brainerd Public Library and Crow Wing County Master Gardeners. Information will be presented on designing a shade garden, including garden styles and features, and plants that perform well in different degrees of shade. This seminar will be held in the large meeting room and by zoom. Register by calling the Brainerd Public Library at 218-829-5574 or going to https://tinyurl.com/yj44u9ru .

Dear Master Gardener: My squash vine has six flowers. Does each flower turn into a squash?

Answer: Squash plants are monoecious — they have separate male and female flowers on the same plant. The flowers look similar, but a slender stem attaches male flowers to the plant and female flowers grow close to the main vine. The female flowers have a small ovary, in the shape of the unfertilized fruit, at their base. An insect, usually a bee, must move the pollen from the male flowers to the female flowers. If they get properly pollinated and fertilized, the female flowers develop into fruit. The first flowers to appear on a squash plant (and other vine crops) are predominantly male, to start attracting pollinators. As the season progresses and the number of female flowers increase, the squash plant should begin producing a good crop.

Dear Master Gardener: My sister living in the Twin Cities says that her vegetable garden has been decimated by earwigs. Do we have them here and how can they be eliminated?

Answer: According to Jeffrey Hahn, former U of M Extension entomologist and Phillip Pellitteri, of the University of Wisconsin-Extension, earwigs are insects that feed on a variety of vegetables and flowers and are active from late June to October. They chew irregular holes in leaves and flower blossoms and attack corn silk and seedlings. Large numbers of earwigs can damage or even kill seedlings and flowering plants. Their distinctive feature is the forceps-like pincers at the tip of the abdomen, which look vicious but are harmless to humans. Earwigs are not common here in the Brainerd area but tend to travel in packing materials and thus can migrate almost anywhere. When they are found indoors, they can be vacuumed up. A simple, non-toxic trap for outdoor earwigs is to place a tuna can with a one-half inch layer of vegetable or fish oil. Place several of these around the garden in the evening. In the morning, shake the traps above a pail of soapy water to remove and kill the insects.

You may get your garden questions answered by calling the new Master Gardener Help Line at 218-824-1068 and leaving a message. A Master Gardener will return your call. Or, emailing me at umnmastergardener@gmail.com and I will answer you in the column if space allows.

University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners are trained and certified volunteers for the University of Minnesota Extension. Information given in this column is based on university research.