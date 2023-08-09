Ask the Master Gardener: Squirrels likely culprit in dug up outdoor plants

Dear Master Gardener: What is digging up my outdoor potted plants? Sometimes it’s so bad that I find the flowers have been dug up and are lying on the ground and I can’t save them. I’ve been spraying them with animal repellent, but it doesn’t always help.

Answer: Squirrels are the most likely culprits. They dig up plants, tossing them aside, so they can bury their treasures (acorns and nuts). In addition to digging in flower pots, they dig up newly planted bulbs in the fall, strip bark off trees, steal bird seed from bird feeders scaring off the lovely songbirds and dig up flower beds. Some experts suggest placing stones or river rock on top of the soil in containers, or placing chicken wire on top of the container before planting, then cutting holes in it for the plants. Some gardeners have reported success sprinkling cayenne pepper or red pepper flakes on the soil.

Dear Master Gardener: Our garden has become overgrown and we need to move three Endless Summer hydrangeas to another area of our yard. Is it OK to do it now and can they be planted in full sun (mostly late afternoon)?

Answer: Hydrangea macrophylla Endless Summer will perform best in an area that gets full morning sun with dappled shade in the afternoon. This far north hydrangeas can handle a little more sun but the more sun they get, the more water they will need. Now is not a good time to move your hydrangeas — it is too hot. It’s best to transplant them in the spring or fall.

Dear Master Gardener: Is cup plant a good pollinator plant to add to my perennial garden?

Answer: Silphium perfoliatum (cup plant) is native to most of the counties in the southern half of Minnesota. It is hardy to zone 3 and resembles a sunflower. If you need a tall perennial, this one is for you! It can reach 8 to 10 feet in height. It has a long bloom time (4-6 weeks) starting in August. The leaves form a cup at the stem that collects rainwater, which is a source of water for songbirds. Be aware that if this plant is growing in a rich garden bed, it will self-sow readily! Plant it in full to part sun.

Yes, cup plant flowers are a rich source of nectar and pollen for a wide range of pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and birds. Many songbirds prefer the cup plant seed fruits in autumn over sunflowers. Goldfinches in particular devour the seeds.

August Gardening Tips

Yellow jacket wasps are numerous in August and are attracted to sweet, ripe and rotting food. Be watchful of cans and glasses of beverages, which may harbor yellow jackets you don’t see or expect before your next sip!

Keep picking zucchini, cucumbers, snap beans, and other vegetables from your garden, even if they are past their prime because the plants remain more productive. Also, the rotting produce attracts yellow jackets.

Blossom end rot is a disorder that is characterized by a black, leathery sunken area at the bottom of tomatoes and peppers. Symptoms usually appear in hot, dry weather such as we’ve been having. It’s caused by inconsistent watering which causes the minerals in the soil to not reach the fruit consistently. To avoid it, water deeply and regularly and don’t fertilize too heavily with nitrogen. Slice off the affected tissue — the rest of the tomato is perfectly good.

Continue to dead-head perennial flowers to prevent seed set and enable the plant to retain more energy reserves for next year’s bloom.

Divide and replant perennials that are overgrown and no longer blooming well. Discard the central part of any clump that has become woody, then replant the outer portions. Wait until spring to divide fall-blooming plants, such as mums.

Iris become dormant and slow their growth this month, so now is the time to divide them if needed. Bearded iris flower better when they are regularly divided. Cut the foliage back to 6-8 inches and keep one or two foliage clusters per rhizome.

Watch for sphinx moths in the early evening. They look very much like hummingbirds. They are about the same size, also flap their wings rapidly and hover, and they suck nectar from impatiens and other flowers with their long proboscises.

Late summer is an excellent time to plant evergreen trees and shrubs, giving them several months to grow new roots. Evergreen trees such as pines, spruces and firs can help save energy when planted on the northwest side of your home, will provide shelter for birds, and are beautiful covered with fresh snow. It is important to water evergreens until the ground freezes any week in which we do not receive an inch or more of rain.

Raise the height of your lawn mower blades to 3 inches. As heat builds in the summer the taller grass protects the roots and allows deeper root development. Shorter cut levels lead to shallower root systems, making the plants more susceptible to water and heat stress. Mid-August is a good time to plant grass seed. Warm soil and less weed competition greatly improves the chance for successful establishment before winter.

Create a compost pile with grass clippings, leaves, garden debris (plant material), egg shells, and fruit and vegetable scraps. Warm August weather encourages the rapid breakdown of materials by bacteria. Keep it moist and turn it frequently to maintain an aerobic environment to speed up the breakdown process. According to the EPA, home composting can divert 700 pounds of waste per household per year from municipal waste. And, you’ve just created your own “gardener’s gold” to enrich your soil!

You may get your garden questions answered by calling the new Master Gardener Help Line at 218-824-1068 and leaving a message. A Master Gardener will return your call. Or, emailing me at umnmastergardener@gmail.com and I will answer you in the column if space allows.

University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners are trained and certified volunteers for the University of Minnesota Extension. Information given in this column is based on university research.