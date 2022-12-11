Ask the Master Gardener: Trendy air plants perfect as beginner houseplants

Dear Master Gardener: A friend gave me an air plant. How do I take care of it?

Answer: If you are a beginner to growing houseplants, an air plant (Tillandsia) is the houseplant for you! It’s an easy, low maintenance plant that has been very trendy for the past few years. In nature they are epiphytes — they attach themselves to other plants or rocky substrate as a means of support. Their roots are only used for attachment. Unlike most plants, they don’t absorb water and nutrients via their roots, but rely on the moisture in the air to grow and thrive. They grow best with bright, indirect light, preferably a west or east-facing window. Good air circulation is important.

They can grow just about anywhere, except in soil. Some people display them by suspending them on wire, placing them in a hanging glass teardrop, or placing them in a terrarium, decorative bowl or seashell. They make interesting wall art — my daughter-in-law has a display of Tillandsia on her wall. There are three ways to water them. One method is to mist the plant to the point of run-off. Another technique, and the simplest, is to rinse it by holding it under the faucet two times per week. Another is to submerge it weekly for 20-40 minutes in a bowl of water, then drain it on a paper towel. Clemson University Extension recommends adding liquid fertilizer at one-fourth the recommended rate once a month when you water.

Dear Master Gardener: A few years ago, you explained how to prevent paperwhites from flopping over, but I forgot to keep the column. Could you please explain how to prevent that from happening?

Answer: The paperwhite Narcissus is a popular bulb for indoor forcing because it doesn’t require a cold period like other daffodils. The Flower Bulb Research Program at Cornell University has found an effective way to reduce stem and leaf growth of paperwhites. They suggest planting your paperwhite bulbs in stones, marbles, glass beads, etc. as usual. Add water as you normally would, then wait about one week until roots are growing, and the shoot is green and about 1 to 2 inches above the top of the bulb. At this point, pour off the water and replace it with a solution of 4-6% alcohol, using just about any “hard” liquor. You can do the calculations to figure the dilution, but as an example, to get a 5% solution from a 40% distilled spirit (gin, vodka, whiskey, rum, tequila) you add one-part liquor to seven-parts water. Researchers at Cornell suggest 4-6% alcohol as a safe range. If plants are given much more than 10% alcohol, growth problems will start and 25% alcohol is toxic. Do not use wine or beer as the sugars in them will cause major problems with the plants. If you don’t have any liquor at home, 70% rubbing alcohol (isopropyl alcohol) works just as well. Dilute it to one-part rubbing alcohol to 10-11 parts water. Then use this solution instead of plain water to water your bulbs. The result will be a plant that is one-third shorter, but with flowers just as large, fragrant and long-lasting as usual. You can have some fun with your children by doing an experiment having one bowl of bulbs with normal water and the other with alcohol. You may find the difference amazing!

Dear Master Gardener: I see amaryllis bulbs in the stores, how do I plant them for holiday blooms?

Answer: Amaryllis are classic holiday flowers and make a beautiful floral display. If growing from a bulb, it takes four-six weeks to bloom. An amaryllis plant has multiple showy, trumpet-like flowers on a thick stem. It gets 1 to 2 feet in height with 6-10 inch trumpet shaped flowers. The long strappy foliage gives this plant prominence without being too wide. Although red and scarlet are the most popular colors, the flowers may be pink, white, salmon, apricot, rose or bicolor in both single and double forms.

According to the University of Minnesota Extension, when growing amaryllis from bulbs, careful selection of the bulbs is important because the plant's performance is influenced by both the size and condition of the bulb. It’s best to select the largest bulbs available as they will produce more stalks and blooms the first year. The bulbs should be firm and dry with no signs of mold, decay or injury.

Select a container that is deep enough to allow adequate room for good root development and provides drainage. The diameter of the pot should be about 1 inch larger than that of the bulb. Although this may seem small, amaryllis bulbs prefer a smaller container. Select a potting medium that has high organic matter but drains well. The bulb should be positioned so that at least one-third, preferably one-half, of the bulb is above the surface of the potting medium. Firm the potting medium around the bulb, water it thoroughly, and place the container in a warm, sunny spot. Do not fertilize the bulb until it begins to grow. After growth appears, it is essential to fertilize the plants regularly with a fertilizer that has high phosphorus content. Move the plant out of direct sunlight when the flower buds have begun to show color.

Dear Master Gardener: I’d like to grow a cocktail herb garden next year. What herbs should I plant?

Answer: Craft cocktails have become quite popular lately. You can become a mixologist by experimenting and using fresh herbs from your own garden to make cocktails at home. Herbs can be chopped up or muddled (crushing the leaves with a mortar and pestle) and used in the cocktail, or a sprig can be used as a garnish. Mint is probably the most popular herb to grow for cocktails, but keep in mind that it can take over a garden. Spearmint is grown for mint juleps. Other herbs used in cocktails include: rosemary, lemon verbena, sweet basil, tarragon, thyme, and lavender.

