Ask the Master Gardener: You can get ready now for the return of hummingbirds in May

Dear Master Gardener: When do the hummingbirds return to our area so I know when to put out my feeder? Where do they go for the winter? Are there plants I can add to my yard to attract them?

Answer: As the weather warms up, ruby-throated hummingbirds, with their feats of flight, make their way up from Mexico and Central America back to Minnesota. They typically arrive in May.

For hummingbird habitat, it is important to have trees and tall shrubs to provide cover for roosting. Adding plants with tubular flowers, especially red and orange ones, will attract and delight ruby-throated hummingbirds. Although cultivars are acceptable, flowers native to Minnesota are best because they produce more nectar than cultivated hybrids. Here are a few native flowers that attract them:

Cardinal flower (Lobelia cardinalis) blooms for about six weeks in late summer and early fall, providing nectar during migration. It is one of the few native plants with true red flowers. Plant it in part sun, moist to wet soil, and amend the soil with lots of organic matter.

Wild bergamot (Monarda fistulosa) blooms in July and August, has aromatic, lavender flowers, and reaches 2-3 feet. Not only do hummingbirds visit this plant, but butterflies and bees do, too.

Eastern red columbine (Aquilegia canadensis) blooms in late spring over several weeks. This plant performs best in dry sites with sandy or rocky soil.

Royal catchfly (Silene regia) isn’t native to Minnesota, but is native to the Midwest and does well here. This is a tall plant (3-5 feet) with bright red, five-petaled flowers and is pollinated by the ruby-throated hummingbird. It may not be easy to find, so check out nurseries that specialize in native plants.

Butterfly milkweed (Asclepias tuberosa) not only provides nectar for hummingbirds, it is the larval host to monarch butterflies. It prefers sandy soil.

Beardtongue-Penstemon grandiflorus is native to Minnesota, but the DNR is undecided if Penstemon digitalis is native to our state. It is native to Wisconsin and Iowa and is a prolific nectar producer visited by not only hummingbirds, but a huge diversity of butterflies, moths, and bees.

White turtlehead (Chelone glabra) blooms late summer/early fall, followed by attractive dried seed heads. In addition to hummingbirds, it attracts bees and is the host plant for the Baltimore checkerspot butterfly. Plant it in moist rich soil in full sun to light shade.

Non-native perennials that attract hummingbirds include: coral bells (Heuchera), beardtongue hybrids (Penstemon), and powdery mildew-resistant varieties of beebalm (Monarda). I frequently see hummingbirds sipping the nectar from the orange-colored flowers of my honeysuckle vine (Lonicera ”Dropmore Scarlet”). As a general rule, hummingbirds get more nectar from the salvias that are annuals here in Minnesota and the salvias native to the Americas than the perennials. Flowering tobacco (Nicotiana) and pentas are annuals they love.

A hummingbird feeder, as long as some part of it is red, is a great supplement to a yard planted with the right flowers. You can make your own hummingbird food by mixing one part table sugar to four parts water. Do not add red food coloring because it is unnecessary and may harm the birds. Clean the feeder and change the liquid every week, especially during hot weather, to keep it safe for our feathered friends.

Dear Master Gardener: I am finding brown marmorated stinkbugs, Asian lady beetles and sowbugs in my house. I think the days that were warm last week woke them up! How do I get rid of them?

Answer: In spring when temperatures get warmer you may begin to notice insects in your home. These bugs are coming out of their winter hiding spots. They are very annoying, but harmless. The insects you are seeing now entered your home last fall and have been hiding out. They hibernated over the winter in wall voids, attics and similar areas. Since these insects are emerging from hidden sites, it is not practical to treat them with an insecticide. Once you see them, the best way to get rid of them is to vacuum them up. I go around with a tissue or paper towel and squish them — a few of them stink when squashed though — hence the name stinkbug! Thankfully, there aren’t very many!

Dear Master Gardener: The leaves and stems of my Chinese evergreen plant look abnormal and are standing upright. Some leaves have turned brown. Why is it doing that?

Answer: Most likely your Chinese evergreen (Aglaonema) has been underwatered. From now on try to keep the soil moist instead of letting it dry out and see if that brings it back to “normal.” These plants prefer a damp environment. Don’t let the soil of an Aglaonema ever dry out completely. And like most houseplants, never leave the pot sitting in water, as that can cause root rot.

You may get your garden questions answered by calling the new Master Gardener Help Line at 218-824-1068 and leaving a message. A Master Gardener will return your call. Or, emailing me at umnmastergardener@gmail.com and I will answer you in the column if space allows.

University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners are trained and certified volunteers for the University of Minnesota Extension. Information given in this column is based on university research.