Astera Health in Wadena hosts open house March 18

WADENA – Astera Health is hosting an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, to celebrate its new name and ofter tours of the new Astera Health campus at 421 11th St. NW, Wadena.
The health care organization was formerly Tri-County Health Care. On March 6, Astera Health celebrated Astera Health Day. Joel Beiswenger, president and CEO of Astera Health, hosted a small ceremony in the courtyard of the Legacy Campus. He welcomed George Deiss, mayor of Wadena, who made a proclamation honoring the day.
The commemoration served as a reminder of the impact Astera Health has on the city of
Wadena and the surrounding communities it serves, Astera Health reported. The day began a series of milestone celebrations culminating in Saturday’s grand opening event for the new Astera Health Campus. For more information on Astera Health and
Astera Health is a private, not-for-profit health care system based in Wadena. It offers care services such as primary health, surgery, cancer care, diagnostic imaging, obstetrics, orthopedics and rehabilitation. Astera Health operates a hospital and medical clinic in Wadena, and serves the counties of Wadena, Todd and Otter Tail through five satellite clinics and two physical therapy clinics in Bertha, Henning, Otter Tail, Sebeka and Verndale.
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.