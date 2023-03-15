6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Astera Health in Wadena hosts open house March 18

Tri-County Health Care takes on new name

People drape a banner over a railing
Astera Health staff members draped a large banner over the courtyard banister announcing the official name change to Astera Health.
Contributed / Astera Health
By Dispatch staff report
March 15, 2023 07:57 AM

WADENA – Astera Health is hosting an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, to celebrate its new name and ofter tours of the new Astera Health campus at 421 11th St. NW, Wadena.

The health care organization was formerly Tri-County Health Care. On March 6, Astera Health celebrated Astera Health Day. Joel Beiswenger, president and CEO of Astera Health, hosted a small ceremony in the courtyard of the Legacy Campus. He welcomed George Deiss, mayor of Wadena, who made a proclamation honoring the day.

Two men hold a paper proclamation
Wadena Mayor George Deiss, left, and Joel Beiswenger, president &amp; CEO of Astera Health, celebrate Astera Health Day as the mayor made the proclamation honoring the day. <br/><br/>
Contributed

The commemoration served as a reminder of the impact Astera Health has on the city of

Wadena and the surrounding communities it serves, Astera Health reported. The day began a series of milestone celebrations culminating in Saturday’s grand opening event for the new Astera Health Campus. For more information on Astera Health and

the grand opening, visit www.asterahealth.org .

A man holds a proclamation
The proclamation recognized Astera Health's economic force in Wadena and its long service in the community as Tri-County Health Care.
Contributed

Astera Health is a private, not-for-profit health care system based in Wadena. It offers care services such as primary health, surgery, cancer care, diagnostic imaging, obstetrics, orthopedics and rehabilitation. Astera Health operates a hospital and medical clinic in Wadena, and serves the counties of Wadena, Todd and Otter Tail through five satellite clinics and two physical therapy clinics in Bertha, Henning, Otter Tail, Sebeka and Verndale.

