ATV crash injures Brainerd man

NOKAY LAKE TOWNSHIP — A 43-year-old Brainerd man was injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash Thursday, June 1, east of Brainerd in Nokay Lake Township.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported the crash at 11:10 p.m. Thursday. Jacob Thomas Johnson, 40, of Zimmermann, was westbound on Highway 18 near Nokay Lake Road in a 2017 Ford Expedition SUV, when a CF Moto ATV, driven by 43-year-old Richard Eugene Haberle, exited the ditch and entered the westbound lanes of Highway 18.
The Expedition struck the ATV.
Haberle was transported to CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Johnson was not injured.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, North Memorial Health Ambulance and the Brainerd Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.