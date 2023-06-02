ATV crash injures Brainerd man

NOKAY LAKE TOWNSHIP — A 43-year-old Brainerd man was injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash Thursday, June 1, east of Brainerd in Nokay Lake Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported the crash at 11:10 p.m. Thursday. Jacob Thomas Johnson, 40, of Zimmermann, was westbound on Highway 18 near Nokay Lake Road in a 2017 Ford Expedition SUV, when a CF Moto ATV, driven by 43-year-old Richard Eugene Haberle, exited the ditch and entered the westbound lanes of Highway 18.

The Expedition struck the ATV.

Haberle was transported to CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Johnson was not injured.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, North Memorial Health Ambulance and the Brainerd Fire Department assisted at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT