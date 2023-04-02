ATV crash leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

BRAINERD — An all-terrain vehicle was traveling north on Highway 371 when it hit a curb and rolled, leaving the driver with life-threatening injuries.

The crash was reported at 12:53 p.m. Saturday, April 1, near Landmark Drive north of Brainerd. The Minnesota State Patrol reported the driver, Jason Lee Fletcher, 42, Brainerd, was traveling north on the highway when the ATV entered a left turn lane north of Landmark Drive. The 2008 Polaris ATV struck a curb and rolled over. Road conditions were dry at the time. Fletcher was not wearing a helmet. Fletcher was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. The state patrol reported alcohol was involved.

Assisting at the scene were Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and North Memorial Health Air Care.