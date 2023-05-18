99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ATV rollover injures Texas man

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 7:04 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, in Cushing Township, north of Cushing.

Morrison County Sheriff Squad
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:21 PM

LITTLE FALLS — A 27-year-old Austin, Texas, man was injured Wednesday, May 18, after he rolled an all-terrain vehicle on Bear Road in Morrison County.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 7:04 p.m. in Cushing Township, north of Cushing. According to the report, an ATV was being used on private property when the driver lost control and rolled on top of the operator.

The operator of the machine, David Klingele, suffered a leg injury and was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls.

Assisting at the scene were the Sandia Valley Fire and Rescue and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

By Dispatch staff report
