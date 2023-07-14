Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ATV, vehicle collision injuries Royalton man

The driver of the side-by-side Polaris Ranger, Daniel Oldakowski, was transported to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:50 AM

BUCKMAN — A 57-year-old Royalton man was injured after the all-terrain vehicle he was driving was struck by another vehicle Thursday, July 13, near Buckman in Morrison County.

The collision was reported at 3:24 p.m. Thursday on Nature Road east of 250th Avenue, about 5 miles southwest of Buckman, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The driver of the side-by-side Polaris Ranger, Daniel Oldakowski, was traveling east on Nature Road. Traveling behind Oldakowski was a Honda Pilot driven by Clinton Bridewell, 46, of Pierz. Bridewell went to pass the ATV on the left just as the ATV was turning into a driveway, and the two vehicles collided, the sheriff’s office reported.

Oldakowski was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Royalton Police Department, Pierz Fire Department and the MLMB First Response Team.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

