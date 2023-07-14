ATV, vehicle collision injuries Royalton man

BUCKMAN — A 57-year-old Royalton man was injured after the all-terrain vehicle he was driving was struck by another vehicle Thursday, July 13, near Buckman in Morrison County.

The collision was reported at 3:24 p.m. Thursday on Nature Road east of 250th Avenue, about 5 miles southwest of Buckman, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The driver of the side-by-side Polaris Ranger, Daniel Oldakowski, was traveling east on Nature Road. Traveling behind Oldakowski was a Honda Pilot driven by Clinton Bridewell, 46, of Pierz. Bridewell went to pass the ATV on the left just as the ATV was turning into a driveway, and the two vehicles collided, the sheriff’s office reported.

Oldakowski was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Royalton Police Department, Pierz Fire Department and the MLMB First Response Team.