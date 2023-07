ATV, vehicle collision injuries Royalton man

BUCKMAN โ€” A 57-year-old Royalton man was injured after the all-terrain vehicle he was driving was struck by another vehicle Thursday, July 13, near Buckman in Morrison County.

The collision was reported at 3:24 p.m. Thursday on Nature Road east of 250th Avenue, about 5 miles southwest of Buckman, the Morrison County Sheriffโ€™s Office reported.

The driver of the side-by-side Polaris Ranger, Daniel Oldakowski, was traveling east on Nature Road. Traveling behind Oldakowski was a Honda Pilot driven by Clinton Bridewell, 46, of Pierz. Bridewell went to pass the ATV on the left just as the ATV was turning into a driveway, and the two vehicles collided, the sheriffโ€™s office reported.

Oldakowski was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The sheriffโ€™s office was assisted at the scene by the Royalton Police Department, Pierz Fire Department and the MLMB First Response Team.