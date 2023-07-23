Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Aug. 19 fundraiser for Crow Wing County DFL to feature live music, comedy

A news key is highlighted on a keyboard.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:57 AM

The More Variety = Better Society festival, a fundraiser for the Crow Wing County DFL, will take place 3-10 p.m. Aug. 19 at Lyman P. White Park, 512 E River Road in Brainerd, with a variety show featuring live music and comedy as well as a live auction, prizes, youth activities, food and drinks.

The show will feature Ahnicka Perez Krueger, Emily Hammer, Skarlett Woods, Steven Wymore, Oaksey, Gaucho Gar, Kyle Unzeitig and Mackenzie Papillion-Renford.

Special guests include Jen Schultz and Julie Blaha.

The fundraiser is sponsored by the Crow Wing County Empathy Coalition.

By Dispatch staff report
