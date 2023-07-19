Aurora Lodge No. 100 to celebrate 150 years

BRAINERD — The Aurora Lodge No. 100 Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of the Brainerd lakes area will host a sesquicentennial celebration beginning at noon Aug. 13 at Lum Park in Brainerd.

There will be food, games, prizes for game winners and DJ music. The event will be open to the public so bring the family for a day at the park to commemorate the 150th year of masonic service to the lakes area, the lodge reported.

The Brainerd Freemasons have been helping locally, regionally and in the state for 150 years.

The Masonic mission of philanthropy works on projects that support children in need. The Shriners Hospitals for Children, the Masonic Children’s Hospital of the University of Minnesota, the Masonic Cancer Center and the Minnesota Masonic Home are just a few of the numerous charities these organizations support with fundraising. The Minnesota Masonic Charities is the largest financial donor to the University of Minnesota.

The Aurora No. 100 Lodge also supports other local causes such as “I love to read” month awarding free bikes to winners.

Each school district in the lakes area is also provided with free in-school diabetes supplies provided by area Freemasons.

Four $2,000 scholarships are available to area graduating senior students yearly as well.

