Authorities identify 14-year-old boy who drowned in Star Lake

CROSSLAKE — The 14-year-old boy who died Wednesday, Aug. 9, after he fell in Star Lake while paddleboarding has been identified as Stanley Ryder Wilson of Encinitas, California.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, reported at 8:14 p.m., at Pine Terrace Resort, 35101 Pine Terrace Road, in Ideal Township, west of Crosslake. According to the report, deputies responded to a report of a missing boy who was last seen paddleboarding on the lake.

According to witnesses, the boy never resurfaced after falling off the paddleboard and into the water.

Wilson was pulled from the water by individuals at the resort. Life-saving measures were attempted but were not successful and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Wilson and his family were staying at the resort.

Assisting at the scene were the Crosslake Police Department, Pequot Lakes Police Department, Breezy Point Police Department, Ideal Fire/First Responders, Crosslake Fire Department and North Memorial Health Ambulance and Air Care.