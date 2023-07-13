Authorities identify angler whose body was found in Leech Lake

WALKER — The body of a 71-year-old Walker man who was found in Leech Lake was identified Thursday, July 13, as Kenneth Sobczyk.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a missing fisherman at 5:49 p.m. Monday. According to the report, the man did not return home after fishing and a search of the lake was conducted by boat, air and land.

His boat was located on the east shore of Sucker Bay around 8:18 p.m. Monday and a search of the area failed to find the fisherman. The search began again at 7 a.m. Tuesday and at 6:32 p.m. the man’s body was located in the area of Sucker Bay.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Assisting at the scene were the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the Lakes Area Dive Team.

