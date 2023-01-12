Authorities identify Palisade man killed in Aitkin County crash

McGREGOR — Gary Lynn Rognrud was identified as the 83-year-old Palisade man who died in a crash Tuesday, Jan. 10, just west of McGregor.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported the crash at 8:55 a.m. Rognrud was eastbound on Highway 210 near 257th Avenue in his 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, when he lost control and collided with an International box truck traveling west.

Rognrud died as a result of the crash.

The box truck driver, Robert Carl Hannahs, 53, Nisswa, was transported to Riverwood Health Care Center in Aitkin for non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads were snowy and icy at the time of the crash. The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, McGregor Fire Department and McGregor Ambulance assisted at the scene.