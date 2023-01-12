99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Authorities identify Palisade man killed in Aitkin County crash

The deceased is 83-year-old Gary Lynn Rognrud.

3193164+minnesota-state-patrol.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
January 12, 2023
McGREGOR — Gary Lynn Rognrud was identified as the 83-year-old Palisade man who died in a crash Tuesday, Jan. 10, just west of McGregor.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported the crash at 8:55 a.m. Rognrud was eastbound on Highway 210 near 257th Avenue in his 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, when he lost control and collided with an International box truck traveling west.

Rognrud died as a result of the crash.

The box truck driver, Robert Carl Hannahs, 53, Nisswa, was transported to Riverwood Health Care Center in Aitkin for non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads were snowy and icy at the time of the crash. The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, McGregor Fire Department and McGregor Ambulance assisted at the scene.

By Dispatch staff report
