Authorities identify Palisade man killed in Aitkin County crash
The deceased is 83-year-old Gary Lynn Rognrud.
We are part of The Trust Project.
McGREGOR — Gary Lynn Rognrud was identified as the 83-year-old Palisade man who died in a crash Tuesday, Jan. 10, just west of McGregor.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported the crash at 8:55 a.m. Rognrud was eastbound on Highway 210 near 257th Avenue in his 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, when he lost control and collided with an International box truck traveling west.
Rognrud died as a result of the crash.
The box truck driver, Robert Carl Hannahs, 53, Nisswa, was transported to Riverwood Health Care Center in Aitkin for non-life-threatening injuries.
Roads were snowy and icy at the time of the crash. The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, McGregor Fire Department and McGregor Ambulance assisted at the scene.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Minnesota State Patrol reported the crash at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday.
The 83-year-old man's name was not released as of Tuesday evening.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, in Baxter.
Scott Simdorn was pulled from the water and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.
Rescue crews were called to Otter Tail Lake on the report of 2 snowmobiles, 1 ATV in the water
According to Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk, a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup with an attached snowplow was being driven on the lake when a large crack formed and the vehicle went through the ice.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff responded to the crash, reported at 5:37 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Long Lake Township, east of Brainerd.
The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a camper fire at 1:22 p.m.
Rear-end crash in Wing River Township on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, results in the arrest of a Sebeka man.
Board members approved minor changes to the district's summer school policy.
Dylan James Sam was last seen Nov. 29, 2022.
Jeff Olson has served as Confidence Learning Center's executive director for more than three decades. Travis Grossman will succeed Olson at the nonprofit when Olson officially retires in March.
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.