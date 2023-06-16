Authorities identify woman who drowned in Cross Lake

CROSSLAKE — The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the Crosslake Police Department were dispatched to an address on the east shore of Cross Lake for a report of an adult female found floating face-down in the water at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14.

Susan Ann Mezzenga, 73, of Crosslake, was discovered within feet of the shoreline in front of her Crosslake home.

Investigators from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office processed the scene. No foul play is suspected at this time. Mezzenga lived alone at her residence and the event was unwitnessed.

Mezzenga’s body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. Probable cause of death is fresh water drowning. There are no other details to be released at this time.

Assisting the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office were the Crosslake Police and Fire departments.