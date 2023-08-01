Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Authorities locate boat driver who crashed into a dock in Walker

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, reported at 8:53 p.m. Friday, July 28, on Leech Lake near the Chase on the Lake and the City of Walker pier and docks.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:13 AM

WALKER — A suspect is cooperating after a boating hit and run incident Friday, July 28, on Leech Lake in Cass County.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, reported at 8:53 p.m. near the Chase on the Lake and the City of Walker pier and docks. According to the report, multiple callers indicated a pontoon had struck a section of the dock causing significant damage to two large sections of the dock and damaging another pontoon which was tied to the dock and not occupied at the time.

There were no injuries reported from the incident.

The Walker Police Department arrived on the scene and found the suspect pontoon had left the area.

Witnesses reported a single male operator was on the watercraft and he did not stop after the crash. Several photos of the watercraft and operator and the images were circulated on social media but the pontoon and operator were not identified or located Friday evening.

On July 29, the sheriff’s office received an anonymous social media tip identifying the location of the operator and suspect pontoon. Law enforcement responded to the location and interviewed the suspect about the incident.

The report states the suspect is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation. When the investigation is complete, the incident will be referred to the Cass County Attorney’s Office for formal charges.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office thanks the public for their assistance with the investigation.

By Dispatch staff report
