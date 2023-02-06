99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Authorities rescue dozens of animals from unsanitary conditions near Motley

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Animal Humane Society reportedly executed a search warrant at 10 a.m. Jan. 24 on the 34000 block of Highway 10, 4 miles south of Motley.

Morrison County sheriff's squad car
By Dispatch staff report
February 06, 2023 05:50 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

MOTLEY — More than 50 dogs, cats and other animals were rescued from conditions described as unsanitary in Morrison County.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Animal Humane Society reportedly executed a search warrant at 10 a.m. Jan. 24 on the 34000 block of Highway 10, 4 miles south of Motley.

According to the report, the sheriff’s office responded to a call for service at the residence a few weeks earlier and the deputy noted multiple animals living inside the residence in an unhealthy environment.

Read more
north-central-mn-in-custody.jpg
News
In-Custody in North-central Minnesota Jails
Who are the people being held in custody in Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Todd, and Wadena counties?
February 06, 2023 10:56 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
mille-lacs-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Mille Lacs County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Mille Lacs County jail in Milaca, Minnesota
February 02, 2023 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
hubbard-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Hubbard County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Hubbard County jail in Park Rapids, Minnesota
February 02, 2023 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
airportWeb.jpg
Minnesota
Charges: Minnesota man threatened to 'blow up' Duluth airport
A mental health screening was requested for 51-year-old Vincent Muccio, who was previously committed for treatment needs.
February 02, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Close-up of Minnesota Capitol dome
Minnesota
Audit finds 'pervasive noncompliance' in Minnesota agencies providing grants
Lawmakers asked for a review amid an investigation of the nonprofit Feeding Our Future. Employees and others are accused of using $250 million intended for meal programs for real estate and travel.
February 02, 2023 05:16 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
A handcuffed man holds his chin pensively in a courtroom
Minnesota
St. Cloud man gets life in prison for part in 'assassin-like' Moorhead shooting
Ibrahim Isaac maintained his innocence before being sentenced for helping Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed, of Rochester, allegedly kill Abdi Mohamed Abdi.
February 01, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
US-NEWS-MINNESOTA-DOMESTIC-VIOLENCE-HOMICIDE-VICTIMS-1-SP.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota domestic violence homicide victims: Lives lost have ‘ripple effect’
In the last decade, the number of victims of domestic violence-related homicides ranged from a high of 37 in 2013 and a low of 14 in 2018.
February 01, 2023 08:06 AM
 · 
By  Mara H. Gottfried / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Tax preparation
Local
Cushing couple charged with multiple tax crimes
According to the complaints, the Zieglers failed to file state income tax returns in 2016-21 and failed to file withholding tax returns for their business, Prism Powder Coating, in 2020 and 2021.
January 31, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0921blotter.jpg
Local
Police blotter - Jan. 31
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
January 31, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Beltrami County Jail
Minnesota
Beltrami County Jail ordered to reduce inmate capacity after DOC investigation
The Beltrami County Jail has been ordered to reduce inmate capacity after a Minnesota DOC investigation showed that the jail's minimum staffing requirements were not met on several occasions.
January 30, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Madelyn Haasken

When the search warrant was later executed, 56 animals were recovered from unsanitary conditions in the residence, the sheriff’s office reported. The animals are currently being cared for, examined and evaluated by Animal Humane Society staff.

This sheriff’s office stated the case is in the early stages of an investigation and will be forwarded to the Morrison County Attorney’s Office after the facts are compiled. The county attorney’s office will then determine whether charges will be filed.

ADVERTISEMENT

No more information will be released until the investigation is complete. The Animal Humane Society is raising funds related to this case on its website at animalhumanesociety.org .

The animals ranged in age from only months old to more than 12 years old, according to the Humane Society.

“Constant exposure to filth had left some with severe upper respiratory infections and skin conditions. Some were dehydrated. All of them were frightened, exhausted, and overwhelmed,” the organization stated . “In the coming days and weeks, they will need the vaccines, surgeries, and behavioral care required to prepare them for their second chance. While a case this large requires significant space, time, and resources, AHS is able to serve as a leader in our animal welfare community and meet the needs of every animal thanks to the support of our animal-loving community.”

Assisting at the scene was the Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Related Topics: MORRISON COUNTYCRIME AND COURTS
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
A barn engulfed in flames.
Local
Fire destroys Wadena County barn full of goats
The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office responded to the barn fire, reported at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in Orton Township, north of Nimrod.
February 06, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Central Lakes College Horticulture student picks tomatoes.
Local
Inspecting the tomato plants at CLC
Central Lakes College students grow hydroponic tomatoes.
February 06, 2023 03:41 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Road grader with wing.JPG
Local
Snow removal to close NW 4th St. Wednesday
A portion of the road will be closed from 1-3 p.m.
February 06, 2023 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Students named to fall semester 2022 Chancellor's list at UMN Crookston
Recognized for their academic achievements
February 06, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch