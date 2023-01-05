Authorities seek help in finding missing Aitkin woman

AITKIN — The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Aitkin woman.

According to a missing person alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Anne Wyatt, 55, was last seen Monday, Jan. 2, in Aitkin County and has not had contact with family or friends since.

Her direction of travel and destination are unknown, the BCA reported, as is what she was wearing when she left. Wyatt does not have her cellphone with her. She is described as a white woman; 5 feet, 9 inches tall; with brown/blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Wyatt is asked to call the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office at 218-927-7435.